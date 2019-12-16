Three Edmond Santa Fe Wolves and Edmond Memorial’s electric returner saw honors on the District 6A-I annual awards list, the district announced this weekend.
Santa Fe head coach Kyle White headlined the list after his selection to the district’s Coach of the Year honor. White’s Wolves took wins over both Broken Arrow and Jenks — both contests held in Tulsa — en route to claiming their first district title since 2012.
Joining White on the honors list was Santa Fe quarterback Jorgen Olsen and defensemen Mason Olguin and James Stevenson. Olsen — who’s strength at quarterback was a linch pin in the Wolves’ offense — was named for the district’s outright Offensive Player of the Year.
Olguin, who was instrumental in a Wolves defense that gave up just 16 regular-season points per game, was named as 6A-I’s Defensive Player of the Year alongside Broken Arrow’s Jaylen Moss.
Stevenson, who was just as crucial in the Wolves’ ability to keep those points per game numbers low, was also selected as a defensive player of the year. He earned the district’s Co-Linebacker of the Year honors.
Rounding out Edmond selections was special teams standout JJ Ruff. Ruff was selected as the district’s Returner of the Year after Coach Luke Orvis saddled him with punt and kick-off return duties during the season.
The Edmond schools also saw selections to the district’s All-District rosters. For district champions Santa Fe: Evan Maples, William McKelvy, Jeremiah Wulf-Cochrane, Jaylen Williams, Kobe Cole, Caleb Bielamowicz, Caden Adickas, Blake Barnes, Dakobi Flowers, and Branden Caraway were all selected to the roster.
Memorial’s Clayton Hedges, Blake Horton, Peyton Medeiros, Colin Morriss, Carson Mullins, and Mason Williams all saw draw on the roster, too. Markell Depp, Gavin Fleck, Olen Learned, Pete Sell, and Sam Taylor were all inked as the Bulldog’s honorable mentions.
