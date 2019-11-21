WARNER — Rylee Brock of Edmond is serving as a member of the Connors State College Shooting Sports Team. Brock is a freshman at CSC and pursuing an Associates of Science degree in Athletic Training.
She is the daughter of Colby and Keri Brock of Edmond.
Team members practice twice weekly in preparation for collegiate competition. While in college contests, the teams must shoot in both American Skeet, American Trap, and Sporting Clays contests. They have also competed in contests with International Trap rules and guidelines.
During the fall semester, the team will compete at the NCSSA shoots in Kerrville, Texas, Colorado Springs, Colo, and Tucson, Ariz. The team will sponsor the CSC South Ranch Shootout Tournament at the Connors State College Shooting Range on the Gary Harding Research Ranch in October and again in April. In February, the team will start their spring competition in San Antonio, Texas, and also end their season in San Antonio in March at the National Competition which involves all colleges of all sizes.
The team will also host a fall Invitational Shoot for high school FFA Chapter teams through the entire month of October.
Team Coach, Seirra Walker stated, “Team members are working hard perfecting their technique for Trap and Skeet shooting. We are looking forward to representing Connors in the collegiate circuit.”
This is the sixth year of competition for the CSC Team. The CSC Shotgun Shooting Sports Team practices at the newly named, Stuart Woods Shooting Complex located at the Gary Harding Research Ranch, south of Warner. The complex houses facilities and trails to accommodate American Trap, skeet and 3-D Archery. The team has previously hosted public events and private field days and competitions for the Paralyzed Veterans Association and FFA students.
