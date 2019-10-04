The OCS Saints defeated the Newkirk Tigers 31-6 behind big performances from Jaxon Canard and Ethan Hodson to win their second straight game and move to 2-3 on the season.
Canard, a senior, did it all on Friday night, finishing with an offensive and defensive touchdown in the win.
On Newkirk’s first drive of the game, Canard picked off Tiger’s quarterback Garrett Stone for a pick-six to give OCS their first score of the game.
“He tries to do so many things,” head coach Derek Turner said of Canard. “He’s such a great athlete. He reads things well, he’s a powerful runner. Was a great interception and a great touchdown.”
Canard flew around the field all night long for the Saints, making plays both offensively and defensively in their largest win of the season. Canard finished as the Saints leading rusher and receiver with 6 carries for 17 yards and 4 receptions for 77 yards.
After stalling out on their first drive due to penalties, it took OCS just two plays to score on their second, with both big gains coming from Canard. The first was a long receiving catch, the second, an outside run that sent him down the sideline for his second touchdown.
The Saints took themselves out of multiple opportunities to score even more on the Tigers with a penalty ridden performance on the offensive side of the ball. They finished with 8 penalties in total for 50 yards, negating a 29-yard touchdown reception from Colin Matteson and a 31-yard rush from Ethan Hodson down to the 1 with big penalties.
Hodson would get another chance just a few plays later, after a 31-yard reception on 3rd and long from Matteson set up a first down. Hodson’s first touchdown of the game came on a short pass to the left, as he turned it back to work his way down the right side of the field for the touchdown. His second came on a screen play for 17 yards and a touchdown. Hodson finished with 47 yards on 3 receptions and a pair of touchdowns.
Newkirk’s only score of the game came on a 61-yard rushing touchdown from Stone, who burned everyone down the right side of the field late in the fourth quarter. He finished as the Tiger’s leading rusher with 86 yards on 17 carries. He also finished with 58 yards through the air, completing 7 of his 16 attempts.
Defensively, the Saints were close to perfect, allowing the only Tiger points late in the game off Stone’s long run.
The Saints were perfect kicking the ball on Friday night, as John Michael Crooks finished with a field goal and went 2-for-2 on PATs, and Jack Gosden finished 2-for-2 on PATs as well.
Now riding a two-game win streak, the Saints will face off against the Chisholm Longhorns next week.
“Chisholm is a good team — they’ve always been good,” Turner said. “They have a great tradition and a great history. We’re gonna have to get after it cause they’re a good team.”
The Longhorns are 3-2 following their 57-12 win over Alva, and will host 2-3 OCS at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
