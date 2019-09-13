The Oklahoma Christian Schools Saints dropped their third game of the 2019 season 54-14 as they were unable to stop the Metro Christian Academy Patriots’ air raid offense Friday night at OCS Field.
“We’ve always done this. We’ve scheduled really tough games at the first of the year,” said OCS head coach Derek Turner. “Playing Jones and then Pauls Valley and then these guys but you know we’ve seen three different types of teams so far. We’ve seen a team that just throws the ball, opens up the field, we’ve seen a team that runs the wishbone, we’ve seen another team that’s really aggressive and physical and it’s shown us some things that we need to learn and each one of these styles of teams are going to be something we see going into the district.”
Last week as Metro Christian topped No. 4 (4A) Broken Bow, Christian’s senior quarterback Asher Link was nominated for OKPreps Player of the Week as he recorded over 400 yards and four touchdowns.
Friday night, Link picked up right where he left off as after the MCA defense forced a three-and-out, the Patriots scored on their first play with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Link to Carson Callaway. Link would connect with Callaway two more times in the end zone. The pairs longest connection was a 53-yard touchdown pass.
Link started 3-3 for 108 yards and three touchdowns, two through the air and one running as he also ran for a 37-yard touchdown. He finished with 261 yards, 12-18, and four touchdowns while rushing for 82 yards on nine attempts and one touchdown. Callaway finished with 5 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, despite the Patriots high-powered offense, the Saints were able to force a couple of good plays. Sean Johnson was able to sack the quarterback one-and-a half times — sharing one with Adam Underwood — and forced a safety on a punt attempt by the Patriots as he tackled the MCA punter in the end zone as he bobbled the snap.
“[Sean Johnson] is playing really well,” Turner said. “He’s done a good job he had a little injury against one team and was out but he’s back and he’s doing well.”
Will Watson also recorded a solo sack and senior defensive tackle Brayden Phillips was able to block an extra point attempt.
OCS could not get their offense going as they did not convert a first down until their fifth offensive drive with a 10-yard run by Ethan Hodson. The Saints would not score until their final drive of the first half as Hodson was able to scramble for a 13-yard touchdown. Hodson then ran for a 65-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finished with 104 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. He threw for 47-yards, 15-of-23.
“He’s been a basketball player,” Turner said. “He hasn’t played [football] since eighth grade and does a good job. The fact that the kid would stand in there and throw the ball, he’s a gamer.”
According to OCS, this was the 10th consecutive annual meeting between the teams. MCA leads the series with seven wins.
“I don’t like to lose more than anybody does but in the mean time we do have to learn,” Turner said. “We got to learn and know what we’re going to do because I want to be ready when we get to the district play.”
Turner said that in 2017 the Saints started 0-3 and then won nine in a row and he says that’s what he’s trying to build to because district games are more important.
The Saints will enter a bye week and will then travel to Crossings Christian to battle the Knights for the first time ever on Sept. 27.
