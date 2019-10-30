HAWNEE — The Oklahoma Christian School Saints followed up a victorious regional meet by racing to the runner-up spot behind Kiefer in the OSSAA Class 3A State Cross Country Championships at Gordon Cooper Tech Center in Shawnee on Saturday.
Oklahoma Christian Academy, also coming off a victory in the regional qualifying meet, finished in fourth place in the 2A competition.
The Saints were paced by freshman Ethan Stovall, who posted a 17:37.06 for a seventh place finish in the individual race and claimed an OSSAA State Top-15 medal for his performance, as did No. 10 Mike Lawrence, a junior, who finished in 17:57.79.
In addition to their runner-up trophy, each of the seven members of the OCS team were awarded silver medals for their second place finish.
Also contributing points to the Saints were No. 26 freshman Tdohasan Sunray in 18:25.06, sophomore Anderson Dinwiddie, who was No. 27 in 18:31.94, and the team's lone senior Collin Redwine, No. 29 in 18:32.19.
Displacers Jack Ray, a freshman, and junior Luke Lawrence also received medals.
Look for the talented youngsters from OCS to be back in this situation again next year.
OCS’ Nesselrode ninth
Freshman Abby Nesselrode ran unattached for the Lady Saints and claimed an OSSAA medal with a No. 9 finish in 13:11.51 and another freshman Reagan Rowton also competed in the state meet with a time of 12:26.37.
OCA’s Garcia ninth
Jose Garcia led the OCA surge with a No. 9 finish to claim an OSSAA Top-15 medal for his time of 18:07.85. Next on the chart was No. 25 Christian Hill in 18:51.09, No. 26 Kohl Kirby in 18:57.55, No. 30 Joshua Pitzer in 19:08.20, and No. 75 Korben Knowles in 20:36.45.
Displacers for the Eagles were Christian Matthews and Berch Schultz.
After winning the regional qualifying meet last week, the Eagles finished behind Moreland, Rejoice Christian, and Calvin in the team standings.
Kaylie Washko ran unattached for the Lady Eagles and placed No. 24 in the 21 team field with 163 runners. Her time for the 3200-meter race was 13:53.47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.