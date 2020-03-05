Two unbeaten Class 3A baseball teams in the Meeker Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Christian School Saints clashed in east Edmond Thursday evening, with the Saints winning behind identical five-run first and fifth innings.
The Saints hadn’t given up a run yet this season after besting Millwood by double-digits twice in a double-header on Monday. But Meeker bulldogged that stat as early as the first inning Thursday, and the Saints found themselves trailing 9-5 headed into the fifth inning.
And, to make it tougher, no Saint would reach base until two outs were already on the board.
Gage Gilchrist was the third batter of the bottom of the fifth. He drew a five-pitch walk, and another walk issued to Conner Kramer moved Gilchrist to scoring position. An infield error came in on Meeker to juice the bases, and back-to-back two-RBI doubles from Dylan Scott and Will Aiken came a pitch apart to tie things at nine-all Thursday.
Next, Jacob Bookout singled on a drive to right to score Aiken from second and take the lead at its final 10-9 line.
Ryan Stout came in to close for the Saints two innings later, and he’d retire three Bulldogs in order via groundout and two strikeouts after the first Meeker batter reached on a hit-by-pitch reward.
The Saints fell in the four-run hole Thursday thanks to three, three-run innings from Meeker. The first three Bulldog batters of Thursday’s contest reached via hits — two singles and an RBI-double to left field. Another run came scoring on a sacrifice fly, and a bases-loaded walk moved in the third run allowed by the Saints all season.
But OCS answered quickly. Gage Gilchrist took advantage of two runners on in the bottom of the first, lifting a one-ball, one-strike count out of center field for a three-run home run. His hammer placed things at 5-3 after a full first inning.
Twice more Meeker drug three runs across though, and they even answered Gilchrist’s home run with a one-run blast of their own in the third inning. Three more followed in the fourth, where another Bulldog batter walked a runner across before an RBI-groundout to the right side of the infield saw Meeker score their ninth and final run of Thursday’s meeting.
After that, the Saints shut the door. No more than four Meeker batters saw plate appearances in any of the remaining innings. Micah Simmons recorded a three-batter, three-strikeout sixth inning a batter after the Saints had taken the lead, and Ryan Stout finished the game with his aforementioned seventh inning.
Simmons got the win and Stout the save Thursday, with the pair combining for five strikeouts in seven Meeker at-bats. Carson Patton and Jacob Wiggins also recorded strikeouts in the win, meaning each Saint to see the hill struck at least one Bulldog batter out.
Gilchrist’s three-run jack saw him lead the team in RBIs Thursday. He was walked twice, too, and Dylan Scott (RBI, Double), Will Aiken (2 RBI, Double) and Jacob Bookout (2 RBI) each had two hits in the Saints’ third win on the year. Jack Roubik (1-4, RBI) and Jay Jasper (1-3) each recorded hits Thursday, too.
Next for OCS is the first of a home-and-home with Community Christian on Monday at 5 p.m. Community Christian will travel to play the Saints at home on the same time Tuesday.
