OCS falls in clash with Luther
The Oklahoma Christian Saints suffered a setback Friday night, falling in an away-from-home contest to Luther High School by a score of 41-0. The game outcome places OCS in third place in their conference.
The loss for Edmond’s OCS means the Saints will have to move through the first week of the playoffs through the road. They’ll meet district 2A-2’s Meeker Bulldogs next week north of Shawnee.
Luther saw a 21-0 advantage after two quarters Friday, and they’d pile on another 20 points in the second half, all while stonewalling Oklahoma Christian’s tries at offensive success.
Meeker won their contest Friday night against three-win Henryetta 59-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.