The Oklahoma Christian School Saints will vie for the Class 3A Area 2 Championship on Friday night after the Saints drummed Cascia Hall by 22 points in Saturday’s Kellyville regional title game.
The Saints were led in part by 22 points from Mason Matteson.
Matteson cooked Cascia Hall in the second half. What was a single-point, 30-29 Saints advantage at the halftime intermission was quickly a 10-point lead just eight minutes of game-time later. Matteson buried a 3-pointer to start the quarter, and another 2-point make bumped him up to five in the frame Saturday.
The Saints defense played a role in the run, too. They’d hold Cascia Hall to just five points on two made baskets through the entire third quarter, and a trio of 2-point makes from Mason Robbins and another bucket from Braden Roberts meant the Saints outclipped Cascia Hall by nine in the frame.
Regional Champs! pic.twitter.com/tvOmDcAzSB— Brandon Weaver (@CoachBWeaver) March 1, 2020
But if a nine-point loss in the third quarter was tough to chew for Cascia Hall, then the fourth-quarter advantage OCS posted was indigestible.
They’d rattle off to a 14-point edge in the final quarter, outscoring Cascia Hall 24-10 over the remaining eight minutes Saturday. Matteson scored 11 of his game-best 22 here on an and-one 3-point play and four other 2-point makes. Oklahoma Christian School’s Luke Melton added another six points on two triples, and Ethan Hodson and Corban Tillison added three more makes between the pair to blow Saturday wide open.
Eleven Saints in total scored baskets in Saturday’s win, with Robbins joining Matteson in the double-digit club with 12 points. Hodson had seven; Melton, Roberts, and Jake Jennings each added six more to the Saints’ total 68 points; and Braxton McCullar, Braden Rowlett, Collin Matteson, Ryan Stout and Tillison all registered points in the win.
Cascia Hall had seven score points themselves, but the Saints held their opponents defensively to allow no Cascia Hall player to crest into double-digit points on Saturday.
Oklahoma Christian School’s win means the Saints will draw Beggs High School on Friday night in Stroud for the Area 2 Championship. Winner of that competition will automatically qualify for next week’s Class 3A State Tournament.
The Saints, ranked No. 7 in their class, have yet to draw the No. 4-lauded Beggs this season. Beggs is undefeated against Oklahoma’s 3A classified schools this season, winning all 15 of their contests with like-size schools. The only loss this season for Beggs High School came in an overtime, Okemah Tournament Championship where the school fell 71-68 to Class 2A’s No. 15 Wewoka. Beggs avenged the loss in a regular season game with Wewoka two weeks later.
Tipoff for the Area 2 Championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. in Stroud.
