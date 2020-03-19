The Santa Fe Wolves track and field squads felt right at home Thursday as they used strong showings in the relays and tremendous balance to capture both championship trophies at the annual Santa Fe Invitational.
The girls finished in first place with 195 points in a spirited battle with crosstown rival Edmond North, which finished with 162 for the runner-up trophy. In the boys division, Santa Fe had little competition with 188 points, followed by Norman with 133, Westmoore had 106 and Edmond North was fourth with 91.
For the Wolves, Angelo Rankin was double gold in the hurdles and SF won the 400-, 800- and 1600-meter relays. Rankin won the 100 hurdles in 14.91 and came back to take the 300s in 40.22.
Max Wheeler was the other gold medalist for the Wolves, winning the 1600 in 4:32.28.
Taylor Baker maintained Santa Fe’s dominance in the hurdles as she won the 100s in 16.34 and took the 300 in a time of 50.60. Teammate Victoria Parker was second in 51.42.
The Lady Wolves also got two gold medals from Emmanuella Njenje, who won the 200 in 24.48 and sailed 16-10.75 to win the long jump. Audrey Hill won gold for the Lady Wolves with a win in the 1600 in 5:41.28.
The two Edmond schools split the relay races with Santa Fe winning the 800 and 1600, while North was the winner of both the 400- and 3200-meter relays.
Abby Graves of North was the winner of the 400 in a time of 60.59, while Sam Mason brought home two gold medals in the field events for North. Mason won the shot put with a throw of 53-9.75 and a hurl of the discus, 160-6, to easily win that event.
SECOND PLACE: Maggie Wimmer, N, LJ, 15-6.25; Rylee Stewart, SF, HJ, 5-2; Sarah Conway, N, PV, 8-6; SF Girls 400 relay, 50.22, and 3200 relay, 10:17.78; Victoria Wright, N, 110 H, 16.74; Emily Smith, N, 3200, 12:49.26; Elle Schuppan, N, 800, 2:36.85; Jessica Olaba, N, 100, 12.77; Victoria Parker, SF, 330 H, 51.42; North Girls 1600 relay, 4:14.99; Evan Maples, SF, SP, 50-2.25; Jeremiah Wulff, SF, disc, 149-5; Caden Peters, SF, PV, 13-0; North boys 400 relay, 43.83; Cameron Barron, SF, 800, 2:03.96; Jalen Nero, SF, 100, 10.73; Foster Penhall, SF, 400, 51.78; North boys 1600 relay, 3:29.25.
THIRD PLACE: Jalen Nero, SF, 200, 22.21; Isaac Adams, SF, 300 H, 41.44 and 110 H, 15.22; Parker Coleman, N, 400, 52.37; Keith Howerton, N, 800, 2:05.01; North boys 3200 relay, 8:47.40; Jordan Iwuchukwu, N, SP, 48-5.5; Christy Garfield, SF, 400, 65.15; Desi Abney, N, 100, 12.87; Blake Tarzia, N, 800, 2:31.36; Kylie Arnold, SF, disc, 118-6; Hannah Douglas, SF, LJ, 15-4; Ketura Earl, SF, SP, 34-3.5.
FOURTH PLACE: Ava Gaston, N, SP, 33-5; Victoria Parker, SF, LJ, 14-10.5; Abby Graves, N, HJ, 5-2; Kali Platt, SF, 100 H, 17.39; Britton Russell, SF, 3200, 12:13.96 and 1600, 5:49.50; Te'a Parker, SF, 400, 65.32; Silvia Tant, N, 300 H, 52.73; Jozalynn Ridge, N, 200, 26.57; Malik Brooks, SF, 400, 53.03; Tyler Goza, N, 3200, 10:34.55; James Emerson, N, PV, 11-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.