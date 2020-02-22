The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves pulled off a big win over the Edmond Memorial Bulldogs with a final score of 60-56.
The Wolves were led by Michael Reeves, who finished with 17 points on the night. Reeves hit a handful of crunch-time 3-pointers in the win.
“This win definitely feels good. We needed it. We’ve really been needing it,” Reeves said after the game. “There has been a lot of ups and downs, but it’s only going to get better.”
In the first quarter, the Wolves built a 15-9 lead, but a Memorial 3-pointer and then a jump shot by Jake Royal out of a timeout, reduced Santa Fe’s lead to just a single point at the end of the first quarter.
Royal hit another 3-pointer to open the second and give the Bulldogs the lead at 17-15.
But Santa Fe answered in a big way, with a 3-pointer by Reeves coming halfway through the second quarter to cap off a 14-2 run by the Wolves. That gave them them a 29-19 advantage.
The Bulldogs answered right back with a 9-2 run of their own to give them some momentum going into the locker room, trailing 31-28.
With 3:30 remaining in the third quarter, the Wolves built their lead back up to eight, and the Bulldogs couldn’t seem to put a comeback together. Every time they got close, Santa Fe would extend on another run.
Memorial still had a chance to steal it, though. Down five with 30 seconds remaining, a driving layup by Sean Pedulla made it 56-53 with 20 seconds left, then Memorial forced a jumpball. This gave the Bulldogs a chance to tie it up, but a missed 3-pointer by Pedulla forced them to play the free-throw game. A dunk by Talyn Shettron was the dagger, and the Wolves won 60-56.
Donovan Vickers finished the game with 15 points, Shettron finished with 10 points, and Jvon Hutchinson tacked on nine points.
Langenberg, Franz push ‘Dogs past Wolves
The Memorial Bulldogs won their second consecutive Edlam game on Friday, this time against the Santa Fe Wolves with a final score of 56-52.
The Bulldogs were without star and 1,000 point scorer Katelyn Levings, who is out for the remainder of the season due to an injury suffered against Edmond North on Feb. 14th.
“Winning this tonight for Katelyn made it even more special,” head coach Curt Knox said. “We had some others step up, and it was a great win.”
Baylor Franz and Isabel Langenberg stepped up in a big way, combining for 43 points in tonight’s win over the Wolves.
The Wolves came out firing in the first quarter, and it looked like a game that they might run away with, leading 17-10 at the end of the first.
But, the Bulldogs started the second quarter on a 13-7 run, and then Memorial’s Kyndal Davis was fouled with a chance to tie or take the lead. She then made both free throws to put the Bulldogs ahead.
At halftime, the Bulldogs led 28-27, outscoring the Wolves 18-10 in the second quarter.
With 2:46 remaining in the third quarter, Lexi Hensley scored a layup off a nice assist from Franz to give the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the game at 36-31, but Santa Fe answered by going on an 8-0 run in the final two minutes of the third to give them the lead 39-36 going into the final period.
To start the fourth quarter, Franz made a 3-pointer to even things up at 39, and Langenberg made a jumper on the following possession to give the ‘Dogs the lead again.
With 1:05 remaining in the game, the game was tied up at 52, but Franz was heading to the free-throw line with a chance to take the lead. She went on to make both free-throws, followed by a steal by Langenberg on the other end. That forced Santa Fe to foul Franz again. She made both, giving Memorial a 56-52 lead, and Santa Fe didn’t have enough time to recover.
Franz finished the game with 27 points, Langenberg finished with 16 points, and Cayren Davis tacked on six points.
