Santa Fe boys and girls track squads both raced to the team championships at the Putnam City North Invitational Saturday in the initial meet of the 2020 outdoor season.
The Wolves racked up 157 points including two relay titles to take the championship trophy in a close battle with Norman, the runner-up with 139 points. The girls stood alone on the championship stand with 100 points, also winning two relay titles.
Meanwhile in Deer Creek, the Antlers hosted the annual Pre-Season Festival which included non-competitive age group races in the morning and a high school meet in the afternoon. Some of the fees were designated to benefit the families of the slain track athletes at Moore High School.
The Edmond North girls competed in the Owasso Invitational Saturday where they finished in third place with three relay wins to their credit.
At Putnam City, the Santa Fe boys won the 3200-meter relay in 8:18.47 and the 1600 in 3:28.37. The Wolves were third in the 400 relay in 43.26 and fourth in the 800 relay in 1:33.0.
Jalen Nero won the 200 in 22.54 and was second in the 100 in 11.16, while Jarrett Crump cleared 14-6 to win the pole vault and Evan Maples took first in the shot put with a heave of 48:8.5.
The Lady Wolves captured the 3200-relay in 10:22.74 and the 800 relay in 1:45.29 for their gold medals.
The Edmond North girls took titles in three relay races at Owasso, winning the 400 relay in 50.44, the 3200 relay in 9:54.96 and the concluding 1600 relay in 4:14.82. They also got a gold medal from Abby Graves who won the 400 in 61.29.
The Antlers got gold medals from Oscar LittleChief who won the high jump in 6-0 and Luke Weathers, winner of the 800 in 1:59.86. The Lady Antlers won the 400 relay in 50.11 and the 1600 relay in15.37.
For the DC girls, Kendall Edelen won the 1600 in 5:46.63, Alexis Cates won the 100 hurdles in 16.87 and Gracey Means was the pole vault winner by clearing 8-0.
OTHER MEDAL WINNERS
SECOND PLACE: Reed Eden, DC, Disc, 123-01; Alexander Samples, DC, HJ, 6-0; Adrian Holman, 110 hurd, 16.29; Aj Antonelli, DC, 1600, 4:36.01; Taylor Baker, SF, 110 hurd, 17.33; Britton Russell, SF, 3200, 12:22.28; SF girls 1600 relay, 4:11.80; Jeremiah Wulff, SF, disc, 138-03; Caden Peters, SF, PV, 13-6; Angelo Rankin, SF, 110 hurdles, 14.74 and 300 hurd, 40.61; Max Wheeler, SF, 1600, 4:37.67; Sebrina Malaske, DC, HJ, 4-6; Halli Christensen, DC, 100 hurd, 19:24; Kendall Edelen, DC, 800, 2:30.41.
THIRD PLACE: Rachael Neaves, DC, disc, 110-04; Auroyan Carrethers, DC, HJ, 4-4, and 100 hurd, 20:31; Jolie Strawn, DC, 1600, 5:55; Malik Brooks, SF, 400, 51.59; Rylee Steward, SF, HJ, 5-0; Taylor Brooks, SF, 300 hurd, 51.13; Britton Russell, SF, 1600, 5:47;45; Maggie Wimmer, N, LJ, 15-10.75; Jessica Olaba, N, 100, 13.35; DC boys 400 relay, 47.14; Jack Reed, DC, 1600, 4:37.01; DC boys 1600 relay, 3:46.12.
FOURTH PLACE: Gilbert Velez, DC, 1600, 4:38.37; Aj Antonelli, DC, 800, 2:03.26; Abby Graves, N, HJ, 4-10; Victoria Wright, N, 100 hurdles, 17.61 and 300 hurdles, 49.73; Tally Smith, N, 3200 12:16.87; Sarah Butler, SF, 300 hurd, 52.63; Jalan Robinson, SF, 100, 11.27; Foster Penhall, SF, 400, 52.24; Martin Samwell, SF, 1600, 4:45.45; Isabel Davis, DC, HJ, 4-4.
