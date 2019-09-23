Edmond Santa Fe’s back-to-back defending state champion volleyball team might be peaking at the right time.
Over the weekend, the Wolves travelled to Tulsa for the Jenks Varsity Tournament. And, in their first sets of the weekend, Santa Fe upended the hosting, Class 6A No. 5 Jenks Trojans 3-1. Then the Wolves gave out another Friday fright, beating Arkansas’s top-ranked Springfield Har-Ber High School in a five-set brawl.
The Wolves came into the weekend ranked as No. 8 in Oklahoma’s largest classification.
That positioned Santa Fe into Saturday’s gold bracket, where they handed No. 4 Norman North a 3-1 defeat to move into Saturday’s grand finale — a rematch with Har-Ber High.
Both teams bowed out of the game, though, citing team fatigue and worries of risk implications. According to Santa Fe head coach Will Ethridge, both teams had already played 13 sets on Friday, before their Saturday games — Santa Fe’s win over Norman North and Har-Ber beating Edmond North in a fifth, deciding set — even began.
Allison Pope and Rori Chartier were named to the tournament team, with Chartier being named the bracket’s Most Valuable Player. According to Santa Fe’s stats, Chartier had a team-best 69 kills over the weekend’s games.
Lainie Britton led the Wolves in both aces (14) and digs (75), and Taylor Duncan and Rylee Steward tallied 18 block assists.
Abiana Miraku had 96 set assists in the Co-Champion finish.
Coach Ethridge said he was excited with his team’s performance from the weekend, especially with regional tournaments less than three weeks away.
“I was very pleased with the weekend,” Ethridge said. “We’re finally starting to get healthy, turned the corner and got a couple of big wins instead of just playing top-ranked teams close.”
Santa Fe has no time to rest, though. On Tuesday they will meet with rival Deer Creek — who themselves won the Stillwater Tournament over the weekend — at home at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.