Edmond Santa Fe was just too strong in the latter innings of Monday’s week-opening game against Putnam City North.
The Wolves helped erase an early, 1-0 lead against PC North Monday thanks to a 3-for-4, one RBI day from leadoff batter Madi Peters. Peters accounted for 30% of Santa Fe’s hits, and her RBI was the first at-bat to produce a run for the Wolves.
There, in the bottom of the fourth inning, Taylor Frost reached with a one-out hit to right field. Three pitches later Rylee Groves forwarded her to third base before Peters sent a screamer to center field, scoring Frost and tying the game at one run a piece Monday evening.
It would be the first of Frost’s game-best two runs scored, with Allie Cox also crossing home twice in Santa Fe’s 7-1 win.
The Santa Fe offense didn’t take long to wrest away the lead, either. Cox herself doubled on a 0-1 count with one out on the board in the fifth, before Sydney Adkins singled her in to take the lead for good.
That wasn’t all the Wolves put in lights, either. Ainsley Williams sacrificed Adkins to scoring position before back-to-back hard-hit ground balls — sent by Frost and Groves — trickled in two more runs on PC North errors.
That’s all Liz Carter would need in the circle. She threw all seven in Monday’s win, striking out five and giving out only four hits and no free bases. Her only earned run came on a Putnam City North home run on the first batter of the second inning. Carter was cash otherwise, retiring 12 consecutive batters across the fourth to seventh innings in Monday’s win.
Santa Fe piled on three more in the sixth, too. Peters singled to leadoff for her third hit of the night, before Carter sacrifice bunted her to third base. Cox would grab an RBI on a fielder’s choice, and Adkins hammered another error-forcing ball that scored Bailey Fowler after Fowler drew a one-out, full-count walk.
The win brings Santa Fe within two wins of a stable .500. Now sitting at 6-8, Santa Fe will look to make even-keel against Westmoore and Southmoore on Tuesday and Thursday of this week.
