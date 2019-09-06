If Santa Fe football was expected to drop off in 2019, somebody must have forgotten to tell senior quarterback Jorgen Olsen. Olsen accounted for four touchdowns, leading Santa Fe to a 41-14 win over North in its home-opener Friday evening.
“(Jorgen) is a playmaker,” said Santa Fe coach Kyle White. “Because of how he competes and how he plays, it’s easy for guys to follow.”
“He’s a football player,” White added. “He’s a very gifted athlete and a very gifted quarterback. We’re lucky to have him.”
Olsen did not take long to get started. He kept the ball and reached the pylon on the opening possession of the evening. Later in the first quarter, he used his legs once again to get into the end zone.
Minutes later, Olsen connected with sophomore receiver Talyn Shettron near the boundary before Shettron turned upfield and dashed 61 yards for Santa Fe’s third touchdown of the evening.
Leading 20-0 at the end of the first quarter, Santa Fe — and a trio of early scores from Olsen — sealed North’s fate early.
“(My teammates) all played great,” said Olsen after the win. “Everyone just coming together as a team … all my receivers are fun to throw to.”
White also credited his defense, who stopped the Huskies thrice in the red zone, for its part in the win.
“They bent but they didn’t break,” White said. “Our guys did a great job, they rose to the occasion.”
North scored late in the first half and again in the fourth quarter; a connection from quarterback Colby Entwistle to Eythan Graham and a 64-yard run from back Zack Russell, respectively.
“We’re gonna come out hungrier (next week),” Russell said. “We just gotta go back to the lab, keep working.”
After its 7-4 finish in 2018, White said the Friday win is a “step in the right direction” toward its goal of playing in a state title game.
“I think anytime that you win that first game, it gives you a leg up,” White said. “You get confidence.”
White noted, however, that there is still room for improvement.
“It’s a long season,” White said. “We’ll enjoy this weekend and then we’ll get ready for Mustang next week.”
The Wolves travel to Mustang Friday, while North takes the short trip to Memorial. Both games are set for 7 p.m.
