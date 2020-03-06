Edmond Memorial’s JV Seat entered the locker-room at halftime with four points and his team facing a three-point deficit to Lawton.
“Just keep shooting really, just keep going at them,” he was telling himself after his first-half performance. “That first half didn’t stop me from trying to keep going.”
In the second half, nothing could stop the 6’3” sophomore from going. He finished with 9-for-10 from the floor, with 20 points in the final two quarters to lead the sixth-ranked Bulldogs to a 42-29 upset win over No. 4 Lawton. It sends Memorial to their third straight state tournament appearance.
Lawton (21-4) was firing on all cylinders in the first quarter. They outscored the Bulldogs (22-4) 16-5 using their length and height advantage, scoring ten of their points in the paint. Memorial finished 1-for-8 from the floor.
In the second quarter, the Bulldog defense turned up the intensity, holding the Wolverines to just one point in the entire quarter. Offensively, Keyshon Spotwood scored five points for Memorial, including a three at the buzzer that would cut the lead to just three.
Enter JV Seat.
Down 20-17, Seat began working. In back-to-back possessions, he scored a bump in the paint and his only 3-pointer of the game to give Memorial their first lead of Friday’s contest with 4:50 left in the third quarter.
With a 27-25 lead, Memorial began patiently looking for Seat inside nearly every possession. He scored the Bulldogs final 15 points of the game, including all 11 in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back and-1’s brought a buzz around the gym.
“He took us home. He’s that kind of a player, he can do that,” said head coach Shane Cowherd after the game. “We hated that we wasted a whole first quarter not doing that.”
Seat finished with all 11 of the Bulldogs points in the final quarter. Ashaunti Hunter led Lawton with 12 points.
Despite the fact that Lawton’s starting five averaged a height of 6’4”, Seat scored 21 of his 24 points in the paint, specifically on the block.
When asked how he maneuvered his way around Lawton’s bigs all night, Seat and Coach Cowherd had similar answers.
“Positioning, footwork.” Cowherd said. “He does a really good job of understanding how to be able to be successful in the actions that we run. He’s an incredibly skilled young man, but also the fact that he has great trust in them [his teammates] and they have great trust in him.”
“Just being tougher down low.” Seat said. “You got teammates helping you get open and get open shots.”
With the win, Memorial will now play in the 6A state tournament starting next Thursday in Tulsa.
