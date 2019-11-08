Thirteen Edmond-area names were found on the All-Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference rosters this year, the organization announced this week.
The announcement comes weeks after each of Edmond’s respective COAC members once again qualified for at least the Class 6A State Quarterfinals.
Edmond North’s standout star Kamryn Bacus was named to the conference’s Player of the Year honors after leading her team to this season’s state championship. Her coach, Jaclyn Burroughs, was named as the conference’s Coach of the Year just days after she earned the Region 8 Coach of the Year award, too.
Deer Creek’s Teagan Polcovich also joined Bacus and Burroughs on the top-honors list. Polcovich was named as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading her roster to the fourth regional championship during her tenure at the school.
Edmond had selections outside of the “of the Year” candidates, as well. Edmond Santa Fe’s Rorianna Chartier, North’s Gracie Burleson and Lily DeGrace, Memorial’s Regan Pendleton and Deer Creek’s Haley Houk combined to take five of the nine first-team roster selections.
Edmond North’s Aubrey Cramer, Santa Fe’s Allison Pope, Deer Creek’s Madison Manning, and Memorial’s Sophia Ayubi and Annie Davis earned selections to the conference’s second-team roster.
Honorable mentions on the list include: Deer Creek’s Cameron Turner, Julia McLendon, Haylee Harris and Emily Mardis; Memorial’s Abby Kirby, Aubree Johnson, Kate Arnold, Ana Lindell and Alexis Powell; Edmond North’s Sarah Holmes, Morgan Goerke, Elaina Murray, Karter Hilliard and Lexi Anderson; and Edmond Santa Fe’s Rylee Steward, Lainie Britton, Taylor Duncan, Maddie Edwards and Abiana Miraku.
