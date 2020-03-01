Bret Belindo and Mason Williams, class of 2020 at Edmond Memorial High School, received the 15th annual Shelby Hudson Football Memorial Scholarship late last year during their annual football banquet.
The $4,000 scholarship that each will receive may be used at the college or university of their choice. The scholarship just increased by $1,000 this school year (2019-20) to its current amount, and the recipients do not have to play football in college.
The scholarship was established Aug. 2, 2005, in honor of Davis and Lisa Hudson’s son, Shelby, who was a 2003 EMHS graduate. The scholarship is awarded annually to two players who display the qualities and characteristics that Shelby exemplified as a Bulldog football player. These include personal motivation and character, heart and desire to excel, drive and determination to accomplish goals, and perseverance in the face of all obstacles.
“We are extremely pleased and honored to be able to make this scholarship available to these two outstanding young men. Both Bret and Mason had outstanding careers in football as both are very competitive and will no doubt will be successful in life,” Davis Hudson said.
Upon graduating from EMHS this spring, Bret plans to attend Oklahoma State University as a Finance major, while Mason is still weighing his options as to which college he will attend, but would like to continue his football career and get a degree in agriculture.
Shelby was participating in his annual training camp with the Oklahoma National Guard when he drowned in Lake Tenkiller on May 24, 2005, while working on a unit morale activity.
Since inception of this tuition-based scholarship, 27 recipients have been awarded a total of $83,000. States where recipients have attended college besides Oklahoma are Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Texas.
The Edmond Public Schools Foundation administers the scholarship and tax-deductible donations for the fund may be sent to 1001 W. Danforth Road, Edmond, OK 73003. For questions contact Deanna Boston, foundation executive director, at 405-340-2819.
