Five Edmond football players and two more talented athletes from Crossing Christian High School saw themselves inked on the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s annual All-Star by Class rosters this week.
Two offensive trenchmen led off 6A’s offensive All-Star selections. Edmond North tight end Jack Cheap was one of two tight ends selected for the team, with his nomination coming alongside Norman North’s Jake Roberts. Edmond Santa Fe’s lineman Evan Maples was also selected to the roster, rounding out the Edmond offensive 6A selections.
They weren’t the only 6A representatives, and nor were they the only Wolves on the honors roll. That green and black and talented linebacker core saw awards, too, after Santa Fe’s Mason Olguin and James Stevenson were named at inside and outside linebacker positions, respectively. Together they made up a third of the 6A linebacker selections.
The small schools saw only one Edmond selection to the West All-Star rosters. That was where Oklahoma Christian Academy’s S’mauri Abram saw selection as a wide receiver for the 12-man, Class A roster.
Abram wasn’t the only name included that’s close to home, though. Crossing Christian’s running back Jacob Snyder and wide receiver Hunter Johnson were also honored on the Class A offensive list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.