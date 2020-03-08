INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The University of Central Oklahoma track & field team will have a representative at the 2020 NCAA Indoor National Championship after the list of qualifiers was announced Tuesday. Sophomore Abena Sey will represent UCO in the high jump March 13-14 in Birmingham, Ala.
"We are proud of Abena and all she has accomplished this season," UCO head track & field coach Martha Brennan said. "She qualified for outdoor nationals as a freshman and now indoors as a sophomore, that's quite an accomplishment and she should be proud of that. She's going to give it her all in two weeks and see what she can do."
Sey qualified with a mark of 1.71 meters, which tied for the 14th-best mark in the nation. She hit that mark twice this season. The first time, at Pittsburg State, earned her a third-place finish, and the second time, at Kansas State, earned her a second-place finish.
This past weekend Sey finished fourth at the MIAA Indoor Championships with a jump of 1.66 meters. She also hit 1.70 meters at Oklahoma last month.
In 2018, Sey earned All-American honors after finishing 12th at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships with a 1.68-meter jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.