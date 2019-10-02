The Lady Wolves claimed the runner-up trophy at the annual Pre-State Cross Country Invitational hosted by Edmond Santa Fe on Saturday. ESF had 114 points to finish behind Beast from the East Jenks.
Mustang took the title in the boys division, edging Edmond Memorial for the team championship in competition that included close to 200 runners from the top teams in the state.
Britton Russell of Santa Fe was the top local female runner as she finished No. 6 in a time of 20:34.58 on the 5K course. Tally Smith of North took eighth with a time of 20:38.65. Kendall Edelen was the top performer for Deer Creek with a No. 14 finish in 20:53.25.
Joining Russell in the medal parade for Santa Fe were No. 15 Audrey Hill in 20:56.96 and No. 16 Kiley Keene in 20:58.86.
Tyler Goza of North topped the area boys with a No. 9 finish in 17:17.0 while Noah Plum of Memorial was No. 12 in 17:24.06. Plum’s teammates Joshua Tacker, No. 14 in 17:25.41, Jackson Watts, No. 15 in 17:25.92, No. 19 Simon Larrimore in 17:29.96, and Blake Rice, No. 23 in 17:35.46 also claimed medals.
Martin Samwell led Santa Fe with a No. 25 finish in 17:40.29.
OTHER AREA GIRLS:
34. Aubrey Byers, DC, 22:36.36
37. Claire Hall, SF, 22:41.08
40. Elaine Hale, SF, 22:46.04
41. Elizabeth Nowlin, North, 22:47.10
42. Grace Parises, DC, 22:50.30
46. Addison Miller, DC, 23:02.21
51. Camryn Kirkland, North, 23:17.98
56. Bailey Thein, North, 23:31.36
57. Kaitlyn Currin, DC, 23:45.25
59. Sydney Smith, North, 23:45.57
60. Keziah Grimaldo, DC, Disp.
67. Sara Holt, North, Disp.
74. Bryanna Conoway, North, Disp.
76. Morgan Wright, DC, Disp.
83. Mekayla McGrew, SF, Disp.
86. Marisa Elgreghni, SF, Disp.
OTHER AREA BOYS:
24. Jack Carter, Mem, Disp.
31. Martin Irby, Mem, Disp.
34. Connor Mayfield, SF, 17:58.46
37. Cole Mcelmeel, SF, 18:06.87
38. Zach Hall, SF, 18:09.55
43. Spencer Lee, DC, 18:24.72
44. Jaden Redmond, North, 18:25.53
45. James White, DC, 18:26.25
46. Cameron Harron, SF, 18:26.83
48. Cord Lorenzen, DC, 18:29.55
49. Caleb Haymore, SF, Disp.
50. Carson Royce, North, 18:51.53
53. Louden Harris, DC, Disp.
59. Jackson Louderback, North, 19:00.60
65. Brayden Willis, North, 19:06.39
67. Dimitri Sutherland, SF, Disp.
69. Michael Turpin, DC, Disp.
70. Adrian Hernandez, North, Disp.
82. Brenner Little, North, Disp.
