A late, fourth-quarter 2-point lay-up from Dalante Shannon lifted the seventh-ranked Edmond North Huskies over the top of Edlam rivals Edmond Santa Fe Tuesday night at the Siberian Gymnasium.
Shannon’s bucket came with 27 seconds left in Tuesday’s contest, and it put the Huskies on a 36-34 edge that wouldn’t be beat. It was also the only 2-point make from the Huskies in the fourth quarter.
Shannon finished Tuesday with 14 total points in the win — a best for Edmond North. He made a 3-pointer earlier in the fourth-quarter, too, and North’s Sam Walker added another 3-point money-ball in the frame. Walker finished with nine points, including two more 3-point makes that came in an 11-point second quarter.
That 11-point frame was the most points scored from North in any of the eight-minute periods Tuesday night, with Landry Wilson making a 3-pointer alongside Walker’s pair.
Edmond Santa Fe’s Donovan Vickers led all scorers Tuesday with 15 points overall. Vickers and the Wolves even had a chance to force overtime with under 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but he couldn’t get the shot to fall despite already having two buckets and two made free-throws earlier in the quarter.
Vickers did his part at the free-throw line. After a first-quarter 3-pointer rattled in to start his scoring, Santa Fe’s senior guard made six of his eight free-throws throughout the contest. Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron added another seven points on two made shots, including a 3-point play in the second quarter, and Michael Reeves had an and-one play in the second quarter. Reeves’ 3-point play, alongside a made 3-pointer in the third, saw him score six points in the loss.
Tuesday’s win is North’s second Edlam game in the last week that came down to a single basket. On Friday, they fell to No. 6 Edmond Memorial, 55-57. Despite the loss, though, North has won 13 of their last 15 contests dating back to Dec. 20.
Santa Fe was the team to beat North 16 games ago, but they’ve struggled to stay afloat since. They posted 71 points against the same North defense back on Dec. 16, but since then they’ve gone 7-9, ultimately culminating in Tuesday’s failure to crest 40 points.
Edmond Santa Fe gets Edmond Memorial on Friday night. Edmond North will travel to face Norman North at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
