BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — For the second time this summer, former Oklahoma Christian golfer Ethan Smith has posted a runner-up finish on the Long Shots Tour.
Smith, who graduated in April, shot a final-round 1-under-par 71 to place second in the tour's East Major Championship, which was played Saturday and Sunday at Forest Ridge Golf Club in Broken Arrow.
The tournament used a handicap scoring format and Smith played as a +2 handicap, meaning he had to add two strokes onto his score at the end of each round.
In June, Smith was the runner-up in the Long Shot Tour's West Major Championship, which was played at The Golf Club of Edmond.
Smith turned professional after finishing his senior season at OC earlier this year. He played for four years for the Eagles, starting on OC's 2016 team that played in the NCAA Division II Championship tournament in Denver.
He posted six top-20 individual tournament finishes at OC and his career scoring average of 76.85 ranks 30th in the program's history. He posted a scoring average of 75.19 over 16 rounds as a senior in 2018-19.
