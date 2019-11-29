A year ago, Arrow Exterminator’s Director of Business, Farrah Fulps — who spent over $1,400 in an attempt to support Edmond North High School Athletics — was alerted by the school administration that while they did receive certain spirit items, they never received the funds promised by a business named Sports Media.
Now, a year after Edmond Public School administration and a former “Sports Media” employee both individually confirmed the business was a scam, Fulps received another similar email.
Fulps received a targeted email from a new company, named Sports Promotion Network. The emailed offered spirit squad merchandise to be branded with Arrow Exterminator’s logo and company information, with the intent of the merchandise to be distributed at home Edmond North athletic competitions.
To Fulps, this sounded like a carbon copy of the scam that took advantage of her and her business last November. She reached out to EPS, who again alerted her that they didn’t authorize the advertisement opportunities.
This week, Edmond Public Schools Athletic Director Mike Nunley directly requested that the business cease all potential Edmond Athletics requests. The emails and plans, Nunley says, were never approved or sanctioned by Edmond Public Schools.
Nunley and EPS says that if an advertiser or local company wishes to support a school organized team, then it’s almost always better to endorse them through student-run fundraisers, or other school sanctioned programs.
“Yes they send items to our school, but it’’s often unsolicited,” Nunley said this week. “But we have never received any promised funds, nor do we distribute the items.”
