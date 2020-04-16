Edmond Santa Fe’s Chloe White headlined the annual spring Region 8 awards list released Friday evening, acting as one part of eight athletes, coaches or athletic directors named to their respecting “of the Year” category winners.
White was selected as the annual Oklahoma Coaches Association’s Region 8 Female Athlete of the Year alongside Del City’s Nate Goodlow, who won the Male Athlete of the Year scholarship.
Including the Wolves’ White, half the list of honorees hailed from Edmond’s Santa Fe High School. Santa Fe Baseball head coach Ryan Phillips was named the Region 8 Baseball Coach of the Year; and Santa Fe’s Matt Groves was named Region 8 Assistant Coach of the Year in the same release.
Edmond Santa Fe’s athletic director Andy Rasmussen — with this school year acting as his fourth and fifth semesters at the helm of the Wolves’ athletic department — was named as the OCA’s Region 8 Athletic Director of the Year.
Edmond North had two honored on the same listings. Brock VanCleave was named the association’s Region 8 Golf Coach of the Year, while Edmond Sequoyah’s Larry Tettleton was named the organization’s Region 8 Junior High Coach of the Year.
Edmond Memorial’s Shane Cowherd, who’s roster had qualified for a third consecutive Class 6A State Tournament this late-Winter, was honored as the Region 8 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Finally, Edmond-resident and Oklahoma City Capitol Hill coach Steve Hernandez was honored on the list. Hernandez, who’s been teaching in Oklahoma City for the last eight years, was selected as the All-State Golf Coach this season. The honor is Hernandez’s second time to serve in the position.
