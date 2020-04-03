Come Monday, April 6, thousands of hunters will take to forests and fields hoping to persuade a wily old tom turkey to get a little closer. That’s because Monday is opening day for spring turkey hunting in all but eight southeastern counties of Oklahoma.
Youths 17 and younger will have an opportunity to hunt even earlier, as youth spring turkey season is open this weekend, April 4-5. In the southeastern counties, spring turkey season will open April 18 for youths only and April 20 for all hunters. All spring turkey seasons will close statewide May 6.
“This spring has roared in, and with some above-average temperatures and rainfall, things are greening up fast. That can only mean one thing: Turkeys are starting to gobble and break up from their winter flocks,” said Bill Dinkines, chief of Wildlife for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
“Spring turkey hunting by far is my favorite season. It's a great time to be out in the woods, spending time with family and friends, and building memories like my son and I have done for the past 20 years.
“Whether first-timers or seasoned hunters, I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy our great outdoors in pursuit of an elusive gobbler.”
The Department reminds everyone that the Outdoors Are Always Open, but everyone should comply with all COVID-19 health guidelines while enjoying the outdoors.
Turkey seasons will occur as usual this spring on private lands, ODWC areas and Oklahoma Land Access Program lands. Other public lands may have restrictions in effect, and hunters planning to use those areas should contact the managing agency for the latest information.
Based on field reports submitted the past few days by Department personnel, habitat conditions are generally very good, and bird numbers seem to be slightly down or comparable to last season.
