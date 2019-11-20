When Kamryn Bacus was 10-years-old her mom signed her up to play volleyball at her local YMCA. She wasn’t sure what to expect, but her mom just wanted her to be involved in something. Years later, in her senior season, Bacus was involved in countless player awards, Edmond North’s second ever volleyball state championship and earning all-state honors as one of the top players in the state.
Not bad for how it all started.
In 2015, Edmond North claimed their first ever volleyball title with a 3-1 win over the Jenks Trojans. The very next year, in her freshman year, Bacus was thrust on to a varsity team that had lost a significant amount of talent, but still had a taste for victory.
Throughout the next four years, she endured three different coaching changes with only one goal in mind: A championship.
“Every practice, every time I touched a ball was leading up to winning a state title,” Bacus said. “It was the only goal I had in my mind all four years. ‘I am going to get a state title before I graduate.’”
In her sophomore and junior season, the Huskies suffered back-to-back first round losses in the state tournament, while Bacus established herself as a force and leader on the Edmond North squad.
In her final run at a title, her senior season, Bacus led the Huskies to a 29-5 overall record, finishing with 617 kills and 410 digs in her all-state campaign.
North won its first 18 matches of the season, before losing three straight matches in the end of September to finish with No. 3 overall ranking headed into the state tournament.
Bacus and the Huskies had to go through Edmond Memorial, Deer Creek and finally Broken Arrow to claim their title. They defeated both the Bulldogs and Antlers 3-1 before facing off against top-ranked Broken Arrow.
In the first set of the title match, North fell 26-24.
But Bacus and her team weren’t even thinking about runner-up.
“Honestly I don’t think the thought of losing even crossed any of our minds.” Bacus recalled. “We knew it was gonna be close, but we were gonna push to the end and we’re not gonna let them take it away from us because we’ve worked so hard for this very moment.”
On October 22nd, Bacus achieved her goal, as the Huskies stormed back to win three straight sets and the program’s second 6A volleyball title.
For Bacus, that mean her goal — which was set after watching the seniors win during her eighth-grade year — was accomplished.
“I got everything out of it that I wanted,” She said of her high school career. “Not just because of the wins, not just because of the losses. Even though we lost quite a few matches in my time at Edmond North, each one had a story and a purpose behind it.”
Bacus finished her high school career with 1,753 total kills, 1,194 digs, 177 blocks and 183 aces.
Next year, she’ll continue her volleyball career at Lipscomb University in Nashville, a long ways away from the YMCA where her mom signed her up.
