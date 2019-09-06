The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs fell to the Stillwater Pioneers 42-7 in their season- and first ever-home opener at the brand new Edmond Memorial Stadium Friday night.
“I’m really proud of our guys, they’ve been through a lot of adversity this year,” said second-year Memorial head coach Luke Orvis. “Just with the stadium moving [and] moving practice different places so I’m real proud of them. But we’ve got to get better. No excuses we’ve got to find a way to get better. Those teams that beat us we say ‘they’re where we want to be right now.’ So we’re going back to work, we’re going to watch the film, we’re going to figure out a way to get better, and we have a pretty big one next week against Edmond North.”
Both Memorial and Stillwater began the game stagnant as neither offense could get anything going for their first three drives. But Stillwater would break the zero tie midway through the second quarter. After a 53-yard run from Stillwater’s Qwontrel Walker, quarterback Gunnar Gundy threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Steven Brown.
In the second half, the Memorial seniors would put together a scoring drive of their own as running-back Darius Parker caught a pass from Trace Evans, hurdled a defender, and ran 25-yards to set the Bulldogs up at the five yard line. From there Mason Williams put the Bulldogs on the board and tied the game with a run out of the wildcat formation.
“I think the first half we were really fired up,” Orvis said. “We had really good energy, came out the second half had a great drive to start us off. And then they … they’re pretty good at a couple positions. They had some really good football players make some really good plays.”
The Pioneers, an out-of-district opponent, would then counter with five unanswered touchdowns. Walker scored three touchdowns while Gundy threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Bland who reached around the defender to make the catch in the end zone. The pair connected again from 13-yards out for the final touchdown of the night.
Despite the loss Orvis said he had a special night coaching in the new stadium.
“I’ve had a little trouble keeping my emotions in check all week,” Orvis said. “[I] played here in the 90s and I’ve coached here for a long time and we’ve dreamed about this for a long time. I would have loved to give this family and this community a win to open up the stadium but we’ll try again next week.”
The Bulldogs will look to achieve their first win at 7 p.m. next Friday as they battle Edmond North at Edmond Memorial stadium. Memorial topped North in their 2018 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.