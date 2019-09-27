Gunnar Gundy’s homecoming Stillwater Pioneers rattled off touchdowns on each of their seven first-half possessions Friday night, beating the visiting Deer Creek Antlers, 48-10.
Creek moved the ball well in their first two possessions Friday night. After taking the game’s opening hold, they’d move the chains, and Tyler Travis rattled off runs of 11, six and 16 yards in his first three carries of the night.
Deer Creek’s starting quarterback Gavin Houska matched the intensity, too, completing his first five passes and the Antlers flipped field position after a good Logan Ward punt, pinning the Pioneers on their own five yard line.
Two plays later, though, the first of Gundy’s six first-half touchdowns — this one a 93-yard slant turned into jail-break touchdown — rattled home.
The Antlers answered, though, driving near 60 yards before Ward punched in a 43-yard field goal to make things 7-3.
Then came Gundy’s onslaught. He’d throw four more passing touchdowns, rush for another, and a second Stillwater rushing touchdown made things 48-3 at half. Deer Creek would cross midfield just once more in the half, after Tyler Travis was tackled by his face mask at the end of a near 10-yard run. Creek turned the ball over the next set of downs, though, on a fumbled 3rd-and-12 snap.
The Antlers held Stilly scoreless in the second half. Travis rattled off a 35-yard rush and fellow running back Lemorris Davis capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run shortly after.
Travis finished with 111 yards on 18 rushes. Davis himself had 57 and the TD on nine totes, and Gavin Houska finished 13-of-24 for 92 yards. He found seven separate receivers in the win, with Ward his favorite for four receptions and 28 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.