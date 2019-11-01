KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Central Oklahoma earned a triad of weekly league honors, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced Tuesday.
Central Oklahoma's Asha Haile was named Offensive Player of the Week, Kelsey Gordon was named Defensive Player of the Week, and Kaitlyn Asher was named Goalkeeper of the Week.
Central Oklahoma went 2-0 last week with home wins over Northwest Missouri, 8-0, and Missouri Western, 3-1.
Haile scored her second hat trick of the season in Friday's win over NWMSU in the first 28 minutes of the match. She also had an assist in the Broncho win. Sunday, Haile had two more assists in the win over MWSU.
Following another standout week for Haile, she now has 12 goals and 13 assists on the season. She ranks 23rd in the country in goals scored and third in the nation in assists. Her 35 total points is also ninth-most in Division II.
Gordon, an All-American center back, also scored in the win over NWMSU. She was key though in UCO securing its 26th shutout since Gordon arrived on campus in that match. She also helped control the game by holding opponents to just four shots each in Central's two games.
Asher was the beneficiary of Gordon's stellar play in front of her. The junior goalkeeper, who was also named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week earlier this season, made two saves in the two games this week. She only saw eight total shots and only three were on target. The only goal allowed this week by Asher was a deflected ball.
Central Oklahoma is 10-4-2 this season and has only two games left on the schedule. The Bronchos played Newman Friday night before visiting Rogers State Sunday in the season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.