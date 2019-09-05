The high-powered softball offense of Deer Creek High School was on full display Tuesday evening against in-city foes Edmond Memorial when three separate Creek batters hit home runs in a 7-1 win.
Caitlyn Wells hammered a first-inning, three-run shot out of center field to start the scoring off on Tuesday evening. Wells’ lift scored Hailey Evans and Terin Ritz after the pair were walked and hit by a pitch with one-out on the board. Wells’ home run came on a 2-0 count, taking her first seen strike of the game out of deep center field.
Memorial’s Beth McAnally reached on a hard-hit ground ball to the right side of the infield, but Wells — in the pitching circle — retired the two-, three- and four-hole hitters without issue.
The outs were crucial. Momentum was already on Creek’s side after Wells’ opener, and then her stranding McAnally in scoring position put even more stress onto the Bulldogs.
It’d escalate, too. Shayleigh Odom led off the top of the second inning with a first-pitch bomb that’d leave out of center, too. And, a batter later, Terin Ritz got pay-back for the first inning’s errant pitch with a one-out homer to right field.
CLICK HERE FOR A LINK TO THE SUN'S ALBUM FROM THE GAME
The home runs meant Deer Creek was up 5-0 while just four Memorial batters had seen the plate Tuesday night.
Memorial did answer the last of the homers, though. Ryley Watkins drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Mandi Lenon sacrifice bunted Watkins to second. Emersen Heron would eventually score Watkins with a single to left field, too, after a Jill Dickson fly-out to right put Watkins on third base.
Deer Creek scored twice more, though, after Ava Farris singled in Rebecca Mose in the sixth inning. Odom got another RBI in the seventh, too, after her double to right field scored Whitney Kimberlin.
Deer Creek had six total hits in the win: Odom had two extra-base hits alongside two RBIs and a walk; Wells had two hits and three RBIs herself; and Terin Ritz homered in her lone-official at-bat after she saw first base free three times in Tuesday’s win.
Wells only gave four hits over the Memorial’s offense. Those were all singles, tallied by Emersen Heron, Leah McAnally, Mia Holliman and Caylor Cole. Heron’s bat was responsible for the single earned run Wells would allow.
The win improves Deer Creek to 9-5 on the year. The last handful of games have alternated, though, with wins against Lawton High, Westmoore, Edmond North and now Edmond Memorial spotted with defeats to Mustang, Broken Arrow and Moore in between. The Antlers have not had consecutive, similar outcomes since winning four in a row on the season’s opening week of play.
The loss drops Edmond Memorial to 9-4 on the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.