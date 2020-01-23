Memorial’s wet jumper moves them to the semifinals
Edmond Memorial used a hot shooting start Friday mid-morning to move against Destiny Christian in the first round of the Bruce Gray Tournament in Deer Creek.
JV Seat slipped in a fast-break finger roll with 2:29 left in the first quarter. It was Memorial’s 13th point, and it came just after it took Destiny Christian four minutes to score their first basket of the game.
The lay-in was Memorial’s sixth make in seven tries, and they’d make nine of their 10 shots in the first quarter in total. Destiny Christian was held to 2-of-7 shooting in the same time span.
The lead ballooned more in the second, too, where the Bulldogs continued their hot shooting — this time from 3-point range. Sean Pedulla and Keyshon Spotwood found sophomore Gabe Seat for back-to-back corner 3-pointers. Seat was deep into the corner, too, just almost standing on the baseline. He’d kill another 3-point shot later in the frame, and his third 3-point basket immediately came from looking straight down the barrel at the top of the key.
Memorial just couldn't miss in the first half. I had them for 20-of-26 overall, and 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Gabe Seat (3-3), Sean Pedulla (1-2), Keyshon Spotwood (1-1), and Jake Royal (1-2) all made tries from deep. Spotwood leads with 10 points, Seat and Campbell have 9.— Aaron Albertson (@AaronAtTheSun) January 23, 2020
All-in-all, the Bulldogs netted six of their nine 3-point tries in the first half. Led by Seat’s perfect 3-for-3, Sean Pedulla (1-of-2), Spotwood (1-of-1) and Jake Royal (1-of-2) all poured in 3-pointers during the either of the first two quarters.
Even the rare 3-point miscues were resulting in points for Memorial, too. The first Memorial miss in almost six minutes of game time came in the beginning of the second quarter. It was an errant 3-pointer, but six-foot-five-inch Ben White skied in for a putback, one-handed slam — recording a rebound and two points in less than half a second.
In total, Spotwood led Memorial in scoring with 14 points, Gabe Seat and CJ Campbell each had another 11 tallies, and facilitator Sean Pedulla registered six assists and seven points in the first round win.
Tullis triggers Creek past cold Bartlesville
The Bartlesville Bruins hadn’t scored more than 40 points in their last seven games, and the Deer Creek Antlers made sure that streak wasn’t broken in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Bruce Gray Tournament.
Deer Creek’s defense was stout inside, and even when the Bruins got into the paint their shots were heavily impacted. Starting center Jalyn Todd rejected six total Bartlesville shots in the ultimate 44-26 win, and Mason Blackburn followed suit with two deflections of his own.
Meanwhile, Jerry Tullis was on a spree. He scored 15 points — all on 3-point plays — with 12 of his total coming in the first half. He hit on three of his five attempted first half 3-pointers, and he even converted through a foul on a driving lay-in.
He’d get another and-1 in the second half, too, to help keep a struggling Deer Creek offense afloat. It looked like Bartlesville’s Adam Nakvinda had secured a lose rebound, but Tullis gained control, and launched a circus lay-in through Nakvinda’s contact. It was good, the ensuing free-throw was, too, and Blaine McKinsey followed with two transition lay-ins to move Creek back to easy-breathing room.
Blackburn matched Tullis’s 15 points and seven rebounds himself, with Blackburn tallying eight points on 3-of-7 shooting. Blackburn also had five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Creek girls sprint into the semifinals
The defending Bruce Gray title holders Deer Creek used turnovers and a fast, fast transition offense to get by Cornerstone Christian 60-38.
Each of the two teams struggled to get out of the blocks on Thursday, though. Creek poured in 14 points in the first after consecutive, late-game transition buckets off CC turnovers saw the Antlers pull away late in the frame.
Once Creek had the blueprint, it was all production from there.
They’d use a fast defense to force Cornerstone Christian into turnover after turnover, and the Antlers sprinted down to capitalize. At halftime, Creek had doubled CC’s score at 31-15, and that ballooned into a 48-22 Deer Creek differential after three quarters.
Angel and Bri Scott each crested into 10 total points in the win. Bri Scott had six boards and two steals to go alongside her double-digit points, and Angel Scott had three steals of her own accord.
The bigs of Brenna Burk and Skylar Vann scored eight and six points, respectively. Vann stuffed the sheet full, too, with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. Guard Allie Hardzog poured in another nine points with a made 3-pointer.
The top-seeded Antlers will meet Lawton tomorrow at 7 p.m.
