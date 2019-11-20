TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Twenty turnovers and a tough shooting night resulted in a 76-56 loss for Oklahoma Christian Eagles against Northeastern State on Saturday night at the NSU Event Center.
In the first meeting between the in-state foes since February 1994, Northeastern (4-0) shot 47.5 percent from the field (29 of 61) and even better from 3-point range (14 of 25, 56 percent). OC (0-2) couldn't match, shooting 32.1 percent (17 of 53) overall.
OC led for a little more than five minutes in the first half, but never by more than four points. Anthony Johnson came off the bench to hit 3 of 4 3-point attempts in the half for the Eagles, the last giving them a 26-22 lead at the 7:45 mark. But the RiverHawks closed the half on an 18-8 run and led 40-34 at halftime.
Four early second-half turnovers by OC fueled a 10-0 run by Northeastern to start by the second half, putting the RiverHawks ahead 50-34, at the 16:43 mark. OC came no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Dedrian Parmer Jr. led OC with 17 points and eight rebounds, six of them on the offensive end. Johnson added 14 points with five rebounds. OC did outrebound Northeastern 39-29, with Will Lienhard — playing in his first game of the season after sitting out the opener — had eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
Kendrick Thompson led Northeastern with a career-high 28 points, going 11 of 17 from the field, while Brad Davis scored 15 points and Aaron Givens had eight points and 10 rebounds. With the win, Northeastern evened its all-time basketball series against OC at 9-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.