COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Kalin Winkler scored a thrilling last-minute fall in the only competitive match of the day to highlight No. 6-ranked Central Okahoma's 51-0 shellacking of outmanned Ouachita Baptist Saturday afternoon at Collinsville High School.
The Bronchos earned bonus points in nine of the 10 matches with four technical falls, three falls, a major decision and a forfeit to go along with a 4-0 shutout. UCO had a 16-0 advantage in near-falls and a 15-1 edge in takedowns during the lopsided dual.
"We came out and took care of business," said head coach Todd Steidley, whose team improved to 3-0. "Our guys were aggressive from the start and just kept attacking, which is what we harp on all the time in practice. We want to keep scoring points."
Winkler and Augustus Boyd were deadlocked 1-1 in the final minute of their 197-pound battle when Winkler came out on top in a scramble and quickly put Boyd on his back to get the pin with 28 seconds remaining.
It was the fifth meeting of the season between the two, with Winkler having earned two falls while Boyd has won three decisions by a combined four points.
The Bronchos also got falls from 133 Noah McQuigg and 149 Zachary Moore and neither took more than a minute. McQuigg needed just 56 seconds, while Moore took only 42 seconds to notch his team-leading ninth fall of the season.
Nate Keim (141), Dayton Garrett (165), Gage McBride (174) and Heath Gray (184) all had technical falls, outscoring their OBU foes by a combined 67-3. Garrett and McBride both ended their matches in the first period, while Keim and Gray closed out their routs early in the second.
Ty Lucas (157) recorded five takedowns in a 15-5 major decision and Garrett Beier's opening-minute takedown paved the way to a 4-0 shutout in the final match at heavyweight.
Central returns to action this weekend at the NWCA Division II National Duals in Louisville, Ky.
UCO 51, Ouachita Baptist 0
125 – Tanner Cole, UCO, won by forfeit.
133 – Noah McQuigg, UCO, pinned Trey Taylor, 0:56.
141 – Nate Keim, UCO, tech. fall Robert Otero, 16-1.
149 – Zachary Moore, UCO, pinned Brady Mattioda, 0:42.
157 – Ty Lucas, UCO, major dec. Adrian Salazar, 15-5.
165 – Dayton Garrett, UCO, tech. fall Ben Parkhurst, 16-0.
174 – Gage McBride, UCO, tech. fall Rey Reyes, 18-0.
184 – Heath Gray, UCO, tech. fall Austin Weldon, 17-2.
197 – Kalin Winkler, UCO, pinned Augustus Boyd, 6:32.
Hvy – Garrett Beier, UCO, dec. Johnny Green, 4-0.
