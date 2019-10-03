MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Central Oklahoma football team lost 59-10 to seventh-ranked Northwest Missouri Saturday in a marathon MIAA contest that took over six hours to complete. A 3-hour, 17-minute weather delay disrupted a game that UCO fought to make competitive.
"We got punched in the mouth from the get-go and couldn't respond and we need to correct that," UCO head football coach Nick Bobeck said. "This was a weird game and the delay didn't help anything, but we didn't play that well. We need to correct that and move on to the next one."
The game was delayed due to weather for three hours and 17 minutes late in the first quarter.
Before the delay, Central took more than a punch in the gut from Northwest.
The Bearcats took the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to go up 7-0, then forced UCO to punt after a 3-play, minus six-yard drive. One play later, a Northwest touchdown made it 14-0 after just 90 seconds of play.
Central punted again, and then forced Northwest to kick a field goal in what was a small victory. That made it 17-0. UCO got on the board after that. An 11-play, 88-yard scoring drive was capped off by Keats Calhoon's 6-yard touchdown pass to Dustin Basks that made it 17-7.
Northwest added another touchdown to make it 24-7. After the ensuing kickoff, lightning struck and forced the 3+ hour delay.
After the delay, there was more of the same.
Central Oklahoma had the ball at the restart, but went three & out. Then Northwest scored on a 3-play, 66-yard scoring drive, forced another three & out against the Bronchos, and then scored on a 4-play, 68-yard drive and suddenly it was 38-7 Bearcats with still 12 minutes to play in the first half.
Northwest added two more touchdowns before an abbreviated halftime to make it 52-7 at the break.
Central had a strong response out of the 10-minute halftime break, shortened following the big delay earlier in the day.
Calhoon had completions of 40, 13, and five before UCO kicked a field goal to make it 52-10. Alex Quevedo put home a 39-yard field goal, splitting the uprights on his first attempt of the season.
The Bronchos also held Northwest on three of four third-quarter possessions, and trailed 59-10 entering the final frame. That score held as UCO held Northwest on each of its fourth quarter possessions as well.
Central Oklahoma finished out with 111 yards rushing on 38 carries and 260 yards passing on 17 of 41. The Bronchos did play a turnover free game.
Dustin Basks led the way on offense, hauling in eight passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. T.J. Roberts had 45 yards rushing on 10 carries.
UCO is back home next week to take on Fort Hays State in its Homecoming game at 1 p.m.
