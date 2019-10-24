ROME, Ga. — The University of Central Oklahoma tennis doubles team of Paola Landin and Nikki Boyar worked to a national quarterfinals appearance at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's annual fall national championships.
Landin and Boyar went 5-0 to win the ITA Central Regional title two weeks ago in Oklahoma City, and then won their first-round match at nationals to make it to the quarterfinals. UCO's dynamic duo was beaten there.
"I just want to make sure they know how proud I am of them," UCO head tennis coach Jaron Maestas said. "They work so hard on and off the court to be the best team. They had a goal to win it all and they came up just short. But they made it to the national quarterfinals and that's a big deal. They need to be proud of that."
Landin and Boyar were seeded second at the national tournament, and faced off against Adelphi's Nicole Kielan and Barbara Quagliardi in the first round. The Broncho pair came out firing, taking the first set 6-0. Adelphi took the second set 6-3 to force a tiebreaker, and the Bronchos prevailed in that third set, 10-4.
UCO advanced to face Nova Southeastern's Natalie Espinal and Sarah Wardenburg in the quarterfinals. NSU would win 6-4, 6-3.
The Bronchos got one more match in the consolation round. Landin and Boyar dropped that match 6-2, 6-4.
The duo concludes the fall with 10-4 record. Landin earned doubles All-American honors last season. With a new partner in Boyar, the duo is on track to gain that same honor this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.