The University of Central Oklahoma soccer team opened the 2019 season with a tie Thursday afternoon as the ninth-ranked Bronchos and 17th-ranked Dallas Baptist played to a 3-3 draw at Tom Thompson Field.
"We were ready to get this first game going so we would be able to really see where we are at with this team," UCO head soccer coach Mike Cook said. "We saw some good things today and we figured out some things we need to work on too."
Asha Haile scored all three goals for the Bronchos Thursday. The senior forward from Norman, Okla. netted 18 goals last season and had 33 career scores coming into the match. She put shots away in the 56th, 65th, and 70th minutes in proving she is a force to be reckoned with again this season.
The match was a scoreless tie at halftime before Haile finally opened the net. Freshman Brooke Moore crossed a ball to Haile, who didn't get a strong hit on it, but put enough on it to put it in the back of the net.
But DBU answered, scoring three minutes later to tie the match, 1-1.
Then Haile scored her next two.
She put an unassisted shot in the back of the net in the 65th to put UCO up 2-1, then five minutes later, fellow senior forward Haley Post put a through ball ahead for Haile, who buried the shot for her first career hat trick and gave Central a 3-1 lead.
DBU responded again though, putting a shot in in the 71st minute and the tying goal in in the 80th minute.
After two, 10-minute overtime periods, the game ended 3-3.
Kaitlyn Asher played all 110 minutes in net Thursday. The junior goalkeeper made three saves off DBU's six on-target shots.
Central managed 24 shots on the day. Post took six, putting five on goal. Moore took five, and Haile and Kelsie Eason each took four.
Central Oklahoma is back in action Monday night to take on Southern Nazarene. That match will take place at 7 p.m. at Tom Thompson Field.
