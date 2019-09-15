Central Oklahoma couldn't overcome a myriad of miscues and dropped a four-set decision to Oklahoma Baptist Wednesday night at Hamilton Field House in the 2019 home opener.
The Bronchos took the opening set 25-17 only to see OBU come back to win the next three, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23. Central committed 19 hitting errors in finishing with a .168 attack percentage and also had 12 service errors in dropping to 3-2 on the young season.
"We just made too many mistakes and didn't play well enough to win," head coach Edgar Miraku said. "We got off to a good start, but after the first set we really struggled to get anything going. It was a tough loss and hopefully we can learn from it."
Amanda Desch led the Bronchos with 12 kills, 17 assists and 17 digs, while Courtney Lane had 10 kills. Malia Kaaiohelo added eight kills and three blocks.
Dominique Lipari continued her stellar back-row defense with 28 digs and Ericka Scholl contributed 18 assists and 16 digs.
UCO started the match strong, opening the first set with back-to-back kills by Lane and Scholl to grab a quick lead. Bailey Combs and Chloe Hancock had kills in a 6-1 run that turned a 4-3 advantage into a 10-4 cushion and the Bronchos coasted in from there.
The Lady Bison came back to take the second set and then pulled away from a 19-all tie in the third set to seize control of the match.
Central fell behind 7-4 in the fourth set before ripping off six unanswered points to move ahead 10-7 as Lauren Jenkins had two kills. UCO went up 15-9 on a Desch kill and had an 18-12 lead after an OBU attack error.
The Lady Bison rallied with six unanswered points to pull even at 18-all and then Central scored the next two points to move back in front. It was a 22-20 lead after a Kaaiohelo kill, but OBU ended the set with a 5-1 run to take the match.
UCO goes back on the road this weekend, traveling to Durant Friday and Saturday for four matches in the South Central Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.