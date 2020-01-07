The University of Central Oklahoma men's basketball team used an early surge to get a lead it never relinquished in beating Lincoln 79-65 Monday night in Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association play at Hamilton Field House.
UCO earned its third consecutive win in league play Monday and is now 3-2 in the MIAA. The Bronchos are 6-8 overall after the win.
Four players scored in double figures to lead the charge. Dashawn McDowell and Cam Givens both scored 16 points to lead the way, D.J. Basey continued his recent trend of double-digit performances with a 14-point outing, and Justin Nimmer added 12 to help the charge.
"I'm proud of the way the team stuck with it tonight," UCO head coach Bob Hoffman said. "It didn't look very good at times, but we kept fighting and kept doing what we needed to do to get the win. I'm really glad to coach these young men. They're working so hard and they deserve to feel the excitement after a win that they do tonight."
UCO got off to a slow start, but didn't let an early Lincoln lead deter them. LU held an early lead, going up 10-4 with 12:08 to play in the first half.
But the Bronhcos responded with a 15-3 run over the next four and a half minutes and took a 19-13 lead with 7:55 to play. Givens scored six and Basey added four as part of the run where the Bronchos hit 5 of 8 shots from the floor, one 3-pointer, and all four free-throws it attempted.
After a short 5-0 run by Lincoln, UCO caught fire again, going on a 9-0 run to build its biggest first-half lead at the time. Nimmer hit a 3-pointer, then Cooper Clark hit back-to-back threes to give Central a 28-18 lead with 3:12 to play in the first half.
UCO finished strong in the half, earning an 11-point lead at the break, 32-21. The Bronchos shot just 35.5 percent from the floor in the half, making of 11 of 31 shots from the field. Central hit 4 of 20 threes and went 6-for-6 from the line. UCO's defense forced 10 Lincoln turnovers in the first half to help earn the advantage.
Lincoln kept it interesting in the second half, getting as close as two points on two separate occasions near the midway point. But the Bronchos went on a big, long, 21-9 run over the next 7:01. UCO hit 5 of 6 field goals during the run, including the only 3-pointer it took, and made a nice 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. McDowell led the charge with nine points during the stretch.
UCO led by as much as 14, 71-57, with 3:45 to play. Lincoln made one final run, cutting the lead to six again in the final three minutes, but the Bronchos ended the game on an 8-0 run, including big dunks on the final three possessions from Givens, and Basey, who had two slams to close out the night.
Colt Savage chipped in seven points, Clark finished with six. Jayln Turner added four, and Dashon Bell and Seth Hurd each scored two.
UCO shot 52% overall from the floor, hitting 26 of their 50 shots. UCO finished 7-of-24 from behind the arc and 20-of-21 from the free-throw line. It's 95.2% mark from the line is a season-best.
Central hits the road for a pair of MIAA games next. The Bronchos take on Missouri Southern Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Joplin and will visit Pittsburg State Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.