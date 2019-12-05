LAWTON, Okla. — Dashon Bell missed a layup in traffic at the buzzer and the University of Central Oklahoma men's basketball team lost to Cameron, 73-71, Saturday afternoon in a non-conference game at Aggie Gym.
"Hats off to Cameron for the way they came out in the second half," UCO head coach Bob Hoffman said. "We knew they were going to come out firing. We played well in the first half, we just need to play at that level for 40 minutes. We'll get back to practice and work on that."
Central Oklahoma is now 3-4 on the season.
Central Oklahoma held a 16-point first-half lead, but fell behind in the final minutes. UCO kept Cameron off the scoreboard in the end. The Aggies didn't make a field goal in the final 2:41 and only scored one more point down the stretch. Unfortunately for the Bronchos, an ill-timed shooting slump in the second half left UCO with a loss.
Dashawn McDowell led UCO with 19 points Saturday. He added five rebounds. Colt Savage added 11 points off of 3-for-5 shooting from behind the arc. Seth Hurd scored nine and Dashon Bell added eight points and also had eight assists.
Central had to fend off a pesky Cameron team that surged in the second half. UCO led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but the game was tied with five and a half minutes to play, 64-64.
UCO led 64-56 when Savage hit his third 3-pointer of the game, and McDowell scored his first basket of the second half to end an 8-0 Cameron run and give the Bronchos a 66-64 lead. Cameron finally gained the lead, 67-66 with free-throws at the 4:27 mark in the second half.
Cameron then led by as much as 72-67 with under two minutes to play.
UCO got within three when McDowell knocked down a three, that made it 73-70. Bell hit one of two free-throws to cut it to two, 73-71, with 59 seconds to play. But Bell's layup at the buzzer didn't fall and the Bronchos ended up on the wrong side of the final score.
The first half was all UCO. McDowell scored 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting. The Bronchos hit 15 of 26 overall (57.7%), and made 4-of-9 threes. Savage hit a pair of 3-pointers and had eight first-half points.
UCO led 46-30 after the first 20 minutes. The next 20 were a different story.
Cameron began chipping away at the lead and spent nearly the entire half doing so. It finally cracked with just over five and a half minutes to play and the Aggies held on for dear life in the final seconds.
