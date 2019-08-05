KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Central Oklahoma football team was picked fourth in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association Preseason Coaches' Poll, the league announced Wednesday at the opening of Media Day, presented by Siegreid Bingham at the Kauffman Foundation Center.
Central received a total of 90 points in the poll and was the highest team rated that didn't receive a first-place vote. It was also announced Wednesday that the Bronchos were selected fifth in the MIAA Preseason Media Poll.
The Bronchos went 8-4 last season and finished its MIAA slate 7-4 and tied for fourth in the league. UCO won the Heart of Texas Bowl to gain its eighth win for the second time in as many years. The Bronchos also went 8-4 in 2017 after winning the Corsicana Bowl.
Central returns 39 lettermen from last season's squad, including 10 offensive starters. UCO, which has averaged 31.9 points per game over the past five seasons, aims to continue its explosive play this fall. The Bronchos also look to build off a strong season on defense last season, when it recorded a national-best three consecutive shutouts.
UCO opens the 2019 season Thursday, Sept. 5 against Pittsburg State at 7 p.m. inside Wantland Stadium.
MIAA Preseason Coaches' Poll
1. Fort Hays State (6)
2. Northwest Missouri (5)
3. Pittsburg State (1)
4. Central Oklahoma
5. Central Missouri
6. Emporia State
7. Missouri Western
8. Washburn
9. Nebraska Kearney
10. Missouri Southern
11. Northeastern State
12. Lincoln
MIAA Preseason Media Poll
1. Fort Hays State (32)
2. Northwest Missouri (7)
3. Pittsburg State
4. Central Missouri
5. Central Oklahoma
6. Emporia State
7. Missouri Western
8. Washburn
9. Nebraska Kearney
10. Missouri Southern
11. Northeastern State
12. Lincoln
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.