MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Central Oklahoma and Northwest Missouri State University are squaring off on the gridiron Saturday at 1:35 p.m. and the game has been picked up for a regional television broadcast.
UCO will be featured locally on Cox Communication's Yurview Oklahoma (Cox Channel 3 in Oklahoma City and Tulsa), as well as Yurview Kansas, the Midco Sports Network, Spectrum Sports Kansas City, and Cox Sports TV.
The game will also be broadcast online. As with all Central Oklahoma football games, the Bronchos will be live on The MIAA Network. UCO will also be featured on the NCAA Division II Twitter page, and DII's Facebook Live feed. The latter will also be crossposted on NWMSU and UCO's Facebook pages.
Central Oklahoma is 2-1 this season. Northwest Missouri, which is ranked seventh in the country, is 3-0. The Bronchos beat Northwest 31-21 last season in Edmond.
