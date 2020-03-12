The University of Central Oklahoma softball team beat No. 11 Rogers State Saturday evening to complete the doubleheader sweep, winning the nightcap 5-0 over its newest Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association foe.
Central Oklahoma improved to 13-12 overall on the season with the win, its third in a row, and is now 3-1 in league play following the opening weekend of play.
Corrina Rivas earned the win for her start, and a complete-game shutout, and is now 6-6 on the season. The junior righty threw seven innings, striking out two batters, while only allowing five hits and three walks.
A dominant hitting performance gave Rivas all the support she needed and then some. UCO saw eight of nine batters record a hit in the second game, with four of those eight knocking two base hits apiece.
Brighton Gilbert continued her stellar day. After a 3-for-3 performance in Game 1, the junior shortstop went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and an RBI. Lexy Dobson, Haley Pomplun, and Allie Eicher all had two hits as well.
UCO scored early Saturday. Gilbert led off the bottom of the first with a bunt single, then moved up to second on a groundout by Dobson. After moving to third on a passed ball, and a Hazel Puempel walk, the Bronchos pulled off a successful squeeze bunt. Amelya Huggins laid down the bunt toward first base as Gilbert darted home and gave the Bronchos a 1-0 lead.
Central Oklahoma added another in the bottom of the fourth. After Audrie Morrison got on with a two-out single to left, then stole second, Gilbert knocked her in with a single to right center to put the Bronchos ahead 2-0.
Dobson then replicated the play. After Gilbert stole second, Dobson knocked an RBI single to right center to score Gilbert and give the Bronchos a 3-0 lead.
Central added more in the fifth. Halley Randolph knocked a one-out double to left field, then scored on a double from Pomplun, who smacked one to right center. Randolph's score made it 4-0. But the Bronchos weren't done. Eicher also hit a double, UCO's third in four at bats in the inning, and scored Pomplun to give the Bronchos a 5-0 lead.
Central finished the day with 12 hits, three of which were doubles. UCO also had three stolen bases on the day too.
The Bronchos will hit the road next weekend in conference play. UCO plays at Pittsburg State and at Missouri Southern next weekend. The Bronchos will then head to the annual Hy-Vee Classic in St. Joseph, Mo. the following weekend before playing at home again March 28.
