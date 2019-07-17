The University of Central Oklahoma athletic department announced Friday its Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Seven individuals and two teams will be inducted into the hall this year.
Bill Ameen (wrestling), Lizzie Brenner (women's basketball), Ashley Kelley (women's golf), Stephanie Cook (softball), Bryce Vann Sr. (men's basketball), and Tim Ritchie and Kevin Hill (men's tennis doubles) will all join the illustrious group of hall of famers. The 1984 and 1985 national championship wrestling teams will also be inducted.
UCO will host the Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet this fall. More information will be provided soon about date, time, location, and the opportunity to purchase tickets to the event.
Ameen will be inducted posthumously. He spent two seasons at UCO and was a two-time NAIA national champion for the Bronchos. Ameen was a high school standout at Midwest City before starting his college career at Southern Illinois-Carbondale. He came to UCO for the 1980-81 season and went 17-9-1 in winning the 177-pound national title. He claimed a superior decision victory in the national finals to help lead the Bronchos to the team title. Ameen came back the next season and repeated as the 177-pound NAIA national champion to cap a 23-4-2 season. He also won titles at the Central Missouri and Sunshine opens and was runner-up in two other tournaments. He also helped guide the Bronchos to a second straight national team title. Bill passed away in 2011.
Brenner is arguably the best women's basketball player to ever put on the Bronze & Blue, as she is one of just two three-time All-conference selections in school history. Brenner earned Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year honors in 2006, the only year she didn't make All-conference. She then earned First Team All-LSC in each of the next three seasons, including earning Player of the Year honors in 2007-08. Brenner owns numerous school records still to this day. She is UCO's all-time leading scorer with 1,770 points, ranks first in career field goals made (628), and attempted (1,373). She is also No. 1 in school history with 914 career rebounds and 297 career steals. She is second in school history with 153 career blocked shots, 479 made free throws, and 590 attempted free throws.
Kelley was the driving force in getting UCO's women's golf program off to a rousing start during her two years with the Bronchos. She came to Central one year after the program started and dominated during the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons, finishing in the top 10 in 18 of 22 career tournaments with six wins while twice earning All-America honors. Ashley was a two-time All-Southland Conference performance at Texas State before coming to UCO.
She had eight top-10 finishes in 11 tournaments with six in the top five during the 2004-05 season. She won three tournaments and tied for first in another, losing in a playoff before being named Lone Star Conference Player of the Year. Kelley Won the Division II West Regional individual title and finished 10th at the Division II national tournament as she led UCO to the conference team title. She also earned second-team All-America honors that season. In 2005-06, Kelley finished in top 10 in all 11 tournaments and was in the top five in nine of those. She won three tournament titles and tied for first in another, losing in a playoff. Named Lone Star Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, Kelley finished seventh in the West Regional and later earned second-team All-America recognition.
Cook started all 140 games in the outfield during her four years at UCO from 1992-95 and is the only player in program history to have earned All-Region honors three times. She finished her career ranked second in six statistical categories at UCO — hits, doubles, triples, home runs, RBIs and batting average.
In 1992, Cook came in as a freshman and started all 40 games, hitting .198 with two doubles, eight RBI and six stolen bases. She started all 34 games and was a first-team All-Midwest Region selection the following year after batting .383 with 11 doubles, six triples, two homers and 26 RBI. In 1994, Cook was a second-team All-Midwest Region pick after batting .313 in 45 games with 10 doubles, four triples, four homers, 32 RBI and nine stolen bases. She also earned NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors. In her final season, 1995, UCO played just 21 games because of season-long weather issues, but Cook still earned second-team All-Midwest Region recognition. She hit .305 with two doubles, one home and seven RBI with five stolen bases.
Vann will also be inducted posthumously. He was a four-year letterman from 1958-61 and in his time, earned two All-American honors as one of the top scorers in school history. His 500 points during the 1958-59 season — his freshman year — still rank among the most in one season in school history. He also averaged 9.9 rebounds per game that year, totaling 307 boards, which still ranks eighth on UCO's single season list. He did not earn All-American honors that year, but went on to do so in each of the next two seasons. Vann finished his career with 1,353 points, which is the 10th most in school history to this date. It was the fourth-most in one career at the time of his graduation. Bryce Sr., whose son Bruce was a member of the 1982 national championship football team at Central, passed away in 2005.
Ritchie and Hill will enter the hall of fame as a doubles team. In 1987, the former Broncho duo reached the NAIA national quarterfinals and earned All-American honors for their efforts. The pair won the District 9 title that season as well. Ritchie also won the District 9 singles title that year and went on to be inducted into the Oklahoma Tennis Hall of Fame. Hill had already been named District 9 Player of the Year in 1985 before teaming up with Ritchie for that dominant run in 1987.
The 1984 UCO wrestling team captured the NAIA national championship by a dominating 33-point margin while finishing with seven All-Americans, topped by individual national champs Jack O'Connor and Benny Coleman. The Bronchos beat three Division I teams in going 11-5-1 in duals that season. All five losses and the tie were to DI schools. The '84 squad was the first of David James's 12 national championships.
The 1985 squad rolled to a 43-point victory in the NAIA national tournament to claim it second consecutive national championship. The Bronchos were led by national champion Ricky Bollenbach while also finishing with five runners-up and one third-place finisher for a total of seven All-Americans. UCO went 6-0 against NAIA teams during the dual season, outscoring those opponents by a combined 225-57.
The UCO Athletics Hall of Fame was founded in 1990 and consists of 144 former student-athletes, coaches, and supporters of Broncho athletics, as well as five teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.