KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Central Oklahoma women’s soccer team was picked ninth in the United Soccer Coaches Association's Preseason Top 25 released Tuesday.
Central Oklahoma finished the 2018-19 season ranked ninth nationally.
UCO returns 17 letter winners and eight starters from a team that last season went 22-2, won the MIAA regular season championship, the MIAA postseason tournament title, and made a run to the NCAA Division II national championship Round of 16.
Of those returners, Central has two All-Americans back in senior defender Kelsey Gordon and junior midfielder Kelsie Eason. The Bronchos also return senior forward Asha Haile, whose 18 goals last season were the second-most on the team behind National Player of the Year, Katie Killion. Haile's 18 goals ranks fourth on the MIAA's all-time single season record list.
UCO averaged 3.42 goals per game last season, which tied an MIAA single season record, and allowed just 0.58 goals per game.
The 2019 season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5 in Edmond. The Bronchos host Dallas Baptist at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Tom Thompson Field. UCO will play its first four games this fall at home, with nine of the team's first 10 games at Tom Thompson Field.
Tickets are available now at bronchosports.com, or by calling (405) 974-2140.
