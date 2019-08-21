The University of Central Oklahoma football team is 10 days into its preseason regiment and still has just over two weeks before it kicks off the 2019 season. A position-by-position breakdown of the Bronchos brings us to the offensive line.
"This group has a chance to be really good," eighth-year head football coach Nick Bobeck said. "We're bigger than we've been before and they're experienced. If they come together, they will be able to help us in a big way. We've looked a couple of different sets and I think the experience they possess has helped them become a strong unit already in camp."
Central's success on offense over the past five seasons – dozens of new records have been set during that time – can be attributed to a dominant offensive line and the Bronchos have plenty of returning experience there this season.
Jacob Blair, Seth Carmack, Nick George, and Tyler Stilwell all return as regular starters. Ben Raulston also started at multiple positions last season. Those five have taken most all of the first-team reps during camp, giving Central a truly veteran offensive line that has not only a ton of power, but works at a highly cohesive level.
George and Stilwell will be third-year starters up front. Both have been key pushers for a line that has helped UCO put up record-setting numbers. Carmack started last season as a redshirt freshman and showed his abilities well. Blair, who will be a sixth-year senior, started last season and has a large frame to help protect the quarterback. Raulston has been a solid workhorse for three years and figures to do the same this season.
Quinton Sanders, Alex Eichler, Drew Rosko, J.W. Morrow, and Jacob Sitsler will also compete for time on the line this season. And true freshmen Layne Grantham, Brandon Hardesty, Sam Smith, Hector Becerra, and Jamaul Ronas are all working to develop a deep and talented offensive line for the Bronchos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.