The University of Central Oklahoma football team spent all evening Saturday whipping the Blue Tigers of Lincoln University and came away with a 63-0 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association victory at Wantland Stadium.
Central Oklahoma is 2-1 following the win.
"We played well for all four quarters tonight and that was good to see, that was important to us," UCO head football coach Nick Bobeck said. "There are still some things that need to be corrected, but overall, we're happy about tonight's performance."
UCO forced a Lincoln punt on the game's opening possession and responded with a 6-play, 70-yard scoring drive that was capped off by Chandler Garrett's 42-yard touchdown pass to Taj Griffin. That started an offensive onslaught that couldn't be stopped. UCO went on to set a Wantland Stadium record for biggest win margin (63 points) and accounted for one of the best home performances in school history.
Keats Calhoon got the start for the Bronchos at quarterback Saturday. The sophomore, starting for the first time since a knee injury ended his season Sept. 15, 2018, was near perfect in his return to the field.
He was 16-for-19 for 178 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He hit seven different receivers, keeping Lincoln guessing as he spread the ball all over the field. Garrett spelled Calhoon to keep Lincoln guessing more. He went a perfect 3-for-3 with 68 yards and three touchdown passes while also running the ball six times for 42 yards.
After going up 7-0 early, UCO, would turn the ball over on its next possession and punt after that, but it relied on its defense to keep it afloat in the meantime and the defense did not disappoint.
Marlo Hughes Jr. grabbed his first career interception on the UCO 45-yard line with just over 13 minutes to play in the second quarter and he raced 55 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0, Bronchos.
Lincoln's first quarter possessions: punt, punt, missed field goal.
In the second, Calhoon found Mekail Hall for a 30-yard touchdown pass, which he dropped in perfectly over the shoulder of his sophomore wide receiver crossing the goal line. That scored capped a 10-play, 78-yard drive that lasted 4:44. UCO led 21-0.
Next possession, a 4-play, 59-yard scoring drive where Garrett took another turn. He threw a 5-yard touchdown to Josh Moore in the back of the end zone to make it 28-0, UCO.
T.J. Roberts added a 4-yard touchdown run later in the second quarter to give the Bronchos a 35-0 halftime lead. That drive was only two plays for 12 yards after Peyton Scott blocked and recovered a Lincoln punt in the UCO red zone. It was the first blocked punt for the Bronchos since Sept. 22, 2012. Into the second half, Roberts was at it again, scoring from five yards out to make it 42-0 UCO.
Calhoon threw his second touchdown with 14:55 to play in the fourth quarter, hitting Izaiah Jackson for a 4-yard pass to cap off a 9-play, 89-yard scoring drive.
Saboor Daniels' 3-yard touchdown run with 12:19 to play made it 56-0. And Diego Richards caught a sweeping flip pass from Garrett before breaking a tackle in the backfield and running for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 63-0.
Calhoon and Garrett combined for 246 yards passing and five touchdown passes. The two also produced over 50 yards rushing and neither lost yards on any single play.
Roberts led the way rushing for the Bronchos. The junior had 16 carries on the night for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels backed that up with seven carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Griffin had a game-high 74 yards receiving on three catches. Dustin Basks hauled in three catches himself and had 54 yards. Hall also had three catches for 49 yards. Moore also had three catches and he totaled 15 yards. And Amonte Phillips had three catches for 14 yards.
Defensively, Hughes' pick-six highlighted the day. Jeremiah Hill led the game with 10 tackles, Bryan Burns had seven, Jakarri Hunt added five, and O'Shay Harris four. UCO also continued to force fumbles. The Bronchos had five forced fumbles in two games and had recovered all of them. Central forced three more tonight and recovered one.
UCO is at a plus-5 turnover margin after three weeks.
Saturday was the first shutout of the season for the Bronchos. UCO had three last season.
The Bronchos will hit the road in Week 4. UCO visits Northwest Missouri next Saturday. The game, scheduled for a 1:35 p.m. kickoff, will be featured as the NCAA Division II Game of the Week.
