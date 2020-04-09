University of Central Oklahoma athletic director Eddie Griffin announced Friday his intention to retire effective April 30, 2020, ending his three-year post as the head of the Broncho athletic department.
"Eddie has brought stability and accomplishment to our athletics program," UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar said. "His record of athletic leadership preceded him and will most certainly follow him as he leaves us. Broncho sports are stronger for his contribution to our winning history, focus on building character on and off the field and the foundation on which so many victories have been achieved. We are grateful for his service to UCO and we wish him all the best!"
"Eddie has contributed much to the foundation of success in UCO Athletics," Vice President of Finance and Operations Kevin Freeman said. "We will honor his legacy by continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of our student-athletes."
Griffin became the eighth athletic director in school history Oct. 5, 2017, making a return to the school where he not only received a masters in education, but also coached the wrestling team. Griffin coached UCO to three national championships in four years (1979, 1981, 1982), laying a foundation for a program that would eventually hold claim to 15 national wrestling championships.
Upon his return, Griffin oversaw a dramatic transformation of campus. The university has opened the Sports Performance Center, the Hamilton Field House addition, an indoor training facility, and made historic improvements to the baseball complex, including a new locker room.
Griffin has spent 50 years working in athletics, both coaching and serving as an athletic director. He'll be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame this August.
A national search for Griffin's successor will follow.
