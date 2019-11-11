KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced its women's soccer postseason awards Thursday and the University of Central Oklahoma had eight student-athletes honored, including three First Team selections.
Kelsey Gordon, Kelsie Eason, and Asha Haile all earned First Team All-MIAA. Haley Post earned Second Team All-MIAA. Taryn Kedzior was named Third Team All-MIAA. And Kaitlyn Asher, Meredith Wilson and Monika McGee were all named Honorable Mention.
"We're very happy for these girls to be recognized for their achievements," UCO head soccer coach Mike Cook said. "They put in a lot of work and it's good to see them rewarded for that. They deserve it."
Gordon led the charge for one of the stingiest defenses in the country. UCO held opponents to a measly 8.7 shots per game this season, with opposing teams scoring 1.28 goals per game. Central posted five shutouts this season. Gordon also chipped in on offense, scoring two goals and notching one assist.
Eason led the offensive attack, scoring a career-best 15 goals this season. She added eight assists, which was the second most on the team. Her 38 total points are the 12th-most in the country this season.
Haile played up top with Eason and had as much success. She scored 12 goals this season behind only Eason and had the team high with 11 assists. Her 35 points are the 18th-most in the country this season. Haile also worked her way up to fourth on Central Oklahoma's all-time goals scored list with 45 goals.
Post was near as efficient as Eason and Haile starting all 18 games at forward this season. The senior had seven goals and six assists for a total of 20 points. Kedzior, like Gordon, shut down nearly every opportunity opponents had this season. Kedzior added five goals and two assists as well.
Central Oklahoma earned the fourth-seed in the MIAA Tournament. The Bronchos will play Fort Hays State Friday at 7 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals.
