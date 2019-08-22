Three University of Central Oklahoma hitters will be returning to the team this upcoming season.
Junior Haley Deschenes leads the way and has shown the ability to be one of the top hitters in the league. She hit a solid .239 and was second on the team in kills last season with 275 while adding 41 blocks in earning honorable mention All-MIAA recognition.
Sophomores Alycia Bradley-Adriano and Lauren Jenkins also gained much-needed experience last year and both should be much improved in 2019. Sophomore Amanda Desch could help out here if needed, though she's expected to battle it out for a starting spot elsewhere.
Rookies Bailey Combs, Courtney Lane, Aliyah Muhammad and Kaeli Robinson are all capable of competing for immediate playing time.
"We will have several players who can play either the left or right side and that's a good situation for us," head coach Edgar Miraku said. "Haley, Alycia and Lauren all had good springs and got better. The incoming freshman obviously don't have the experience, but they give us more depth than we've had."
