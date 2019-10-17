WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The University of Central Oklahoma soccer team lost 2-1 to Central Missouri Sunday afternoon in a Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association matchup.
Central Oklahoma, ranked No. 24 in the country, is now 8-2-2 on the season. The Bronchos are 3-2 in league play.
"We controlled that game and had a lot of opportunities, unfortunately today we didn't put those chances away," UCO head soccer coach Mike Cook said. "We fought hard and we just need to work on finishing those chances."
Central Oklahoma dominated possession, and kept the pressure on Central Missouri, which is ranked fifth nationally, throughout the game. The Bronchos had numerous opportunities, but just couldn't convert. UCO outshot UCM 15-8 Sunday.
Central Missouri got an early lead, going up 1-0 in the 16th after a breakaway goal. UCO keeper Kaitlyn Asher made two first-half saves, but missed on the early one and the Bronchos needed a comeback.
It took over an hour of playing time, but the Bronchos would make that comeback. UCO continued to hold the upper hand, and in the 78th minute, found the equalizer.
Central drew a free-kick near the end line just outside of the box. Kelsie Eason took the kick and put a perfect cross right in front of the net, where Monika McGee headed home the score to make it 1-1.
Unfortunately, UCM, which only put two shots on goal in the second half, found space again and chipped in another breakaway score to go back ahead, 2-1, with less than 10 minutes to play.
Asher finished with three saves on the day. The Bronchos got a team-high four shots from Eason and Asha Haile, and three more from McGee.
Central Oklahoma will have one more week on its four-game road trip. The Bronchos visit Emporia State and Washburn next weekend before returning to Edmond for its final two home matches of the 2019 regular season in two weeks.
